Russia rejects idea of Nato peacekeepers in Ukraine in event of a ceasefire

Russia rejects idea of Nato peacekeepers in Ukraine in event of a ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking a meeting with Trump, said on Tuesday that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers would be needed to prevent a new Russian attack

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia says it is open to a dialogue with US President Donald Trump, who has said he intends to bring a swift end to the war. | File Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Russia on Thursday rejected the idea of Nato countries sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire in the war with Russia, saying such a move would threaten to cause an "uncontrollable escalation". 
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the idea was totally unacceptable to Russia. 
At a press briefing, she referred to recent statements by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius about the possibility their countries might contribute troops to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine. 
Pistorius said in a Jan. 18 newspaper interview that Germany, as the largest Nato partner in Europe, would "obviously have a role to play", and the matter would be discussed in due course. 
 

Starmer said on Jan. 16 that Britain had been discussing the idea of a peacekeeping force with other allies, and that "we will play our full part". 
Russia says it is open to a dialogue with US President Donald Trump, who has said he intends to bring a swift end to the war. 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking a meeting with Trump, said on Tuesday that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers would be needed to prevent a new Russian attack after any ceasefire deal.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

