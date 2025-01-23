Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 07:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's threat of tariffs, sanctions on Russia over Ukraine may fall flat

Trump's threat of tariffs, sanctions on Russia over Ukraine may fall flat

United States already prohibits the import of virtually all Russian products, and Russia has faced a multitude of US and European sanctions since the invasion began almost three years ago

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin | Photo by Tpyxa Illustration on Shutterstock

Donald Trump has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to 'settle now and stop this ridiculous war' | Photo by Tpyxa Illustration on Shutterstock

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose stiff taxes, tariffs and sanctions on Russia if an agreement isn't reached to end the war in Ukraine, a warning that is likely to fall on deaf ears in the Kremlin.

The United States already prohibits the import of virtually all Russian products, and Russia has faced a multitude of US and European sanctions since the invasion began almost three years ago.

In a post on his Truth Social site on Wednesday, Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "settle now and stop this ridiculous war".

Trump said he had no desire to hurt Russia -- which he noted had played a major role in securing victory for the Allies against Nazi Germany in World War II -- and has a good relationship with Putin, but warned of the penalties if the war isn't stopped soon.

 

"If we don't make a deal, and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries," Trump said.

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukrainian govt seeks up to $20 billion to boost weapons production

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens Russia, others with sanctions if Ukraine deal not reached

Donald Trump, Trump

Sanctions on Russia likely if Putin doesn't come for negotiation: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

As Trump takes over, Ukraine eyes peace with 'world leader' India's help

Donald Trump, Trump

Russia-Ukraine war would've never started if I were President: Trump

Trump has been skeptical of the billions of dollars the Joe Biden administration provided Ukraine in weapons and other materiel to defend itself.

He has often spoken of his desire to end the war and said on the campaign trail that he could end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office.

That has not happened.

The problem with the threat is that other than a small amount of fertiliser, animal feed, inorganic material like tin, and machinery, Russia currently exports very little to the US that could be subject to tariffs.

Oil had been Russia's largest export to the US, but such trade was zeroed out in 2023.

The US imported a total of $2.8 billion worth of these products from Russia in 2024, a tiny fraction of US imports and a precipitous drop from 2023, when it was $4.5 billion, and 2022, when it was $14.4 billion, according to US government statistics.

And, Russia is already one of the world's most heavily sanctioned nations. Many of those sanctions relate to its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and were imposed under then-President Joe Biden, but others predate Biden.

Some were imposed during Trump's first term in office, and some date back to Russia's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

In addition, "other participating countries" such as Iran and North Korea, the two most often accused of helping Russia in the Ukraine war, are subject to even more US sanctions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald trump, Trump

House passes immigrant detention bill, to be first law signed by Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration freezes many health agency reports, online posts

H-1B Visa

Trump backs skilled immigration, offering breather for Indian IT companies

Britain, UK, UK flag

Debt market trends hint at cracks in UK's reserve currency: Rating agency

Emmanuel Macron, French President, France

French, German leaders meet to discuss proposed tariff threats by Trump

Topics : Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia Donald Trump administration US President Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon