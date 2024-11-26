Business Standard
Russia solely responsible for concerns over N Korean troops in Ukraine: US

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

The US State Department on Monday lashed out at Russia, solely holding them responsible for the security concerns raised by South Korea, Japan, and the US regarding the involvement of North Korean troops in the conflict in Ukraine.

Addressing a press briefing, the spokesperson of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said, "It is Russia--and Russia alone--that is responsible for the very real security concerns that South Korea, the United States, Japan and any number of other countries have about the movement of DPRK troops to join the fight in Russia against Ukraine."

In response to the reports of Russia's recruitment efforts of Yemeni mercenaries for the war, Miller expressed the US's concerns over it as well as Russia's broader efforts to bolster its forces amid the ongoing conflict.

 

"We have seen those reports of them luring foreign nationals, including potentially Yemeni nationals, with promises of jobs, citizenship, and university admissions to fight in the war against Ukraine.  I would say that's definitely something that concerns us. We have seen these reports, I should note, not just with respect to Yemen, but you've seen them at times with respect to other countries, reports that Russia was trying to recruit mercenaries.  So it would not surprise me at all given the desperation that we have seen Russia face, where they've had to recruit a foreign army to come into Russia to join the fight, that they would be recruiting mercenaries in Yemen and beyond, but it's not something I can confirm," he said.

In light of Russia's recent experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile strike in Ukraine's Dnipro region, Miller stated that there would be no change in US nuclear posture or its support for Ukraine's defence efforts and emphasised the US's commitment to Ukraine's fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia.

"When it comes to nuclear posture, if that's the approach that you meant, no, we have not changed our underlying nuclear posture and don't anticipate the need to do so. When it comes to our overall approach with respect to Ukraine, no, we will continue to support Ukraine.  We believe in their fight for their freedom. We believe in their fight against a country that has tried to change the borders of Ukraine by force, and we're going to continue to support them," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

