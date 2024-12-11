Business Standard
Home / World News / Russia transported Assad in most secured way, says Russian Deputy FM

Russia transported Assad in most secured way, says Russian Deputy FM

The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad

Syria's new interim leader announced that he was taking charge of the country as caretaker prime minister with the backing of the former rebels who toppled Assad. | Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia transported Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted as Syria's president by a lightning rebel offensive, very securely to Russia, the country's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, told NBC News in an interview aired on Tuesday. 
The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. His fall is a big blow to Iran and Russia, which had intervened in Syria's 13-year civil war to try to shore up his rule despite Western demands that he leave power. 
"He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website. He added that he would not elaborate "on what happened and how it was resolved." Asked whether Russia would hand over Assad for trial, Ryabkov said: "Russia is not a party to the convention that established the International Criminal Court." Moscow has supported Syria since the early days of the Cold War, recognising its independence in 1944 as Damascus sought to throw off French colonial rule. The West saw Syria as a Soviet satellite. 
 
On Tuesday, Syria's new interim leader announced that he was taking charge of the country as caretaker prime minister with the backing of the former rebels who toppled Assad. 
Separately, Ryabkov said that Russia would "definitely be prepared to consider" another prisoner swap, similar to the August exchange 
that involved Wall Street Journal reporter journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. A new deal would be "a healthy step forward, especially at the beginning of the next administration," Ryabkov told NBC, adding he would not want to "pre-empt anything."

Also Read

air pollution, AQI

New updates: Delhi's air quality again turns 'poor', likely to remain same for next 2 days

Russia, Russia flag

Russia open to negotiations on Ukraine, welcomes peace initiatives: Kremlin

Rajnath Singh Russia

Rajnath Singh attends commissioning ceremony of INS Tushil in Russia

Bashar Assad, Bashar, Vladimir Putin, putin

Assad left Syria after giving orders for peaceful power handover: Russia

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey

Russia's FM Lavrov signals readiness to use any means in Ukraine conflict

Topics : Vladimir Putin Bashar al-Assad Syria Russia Cold War

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon