Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia, Ukraine hold second day of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Russia, Ukraine hold second day of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Last year saw a 31 per cent increase in Ukrainian civilian casualties compared with 2024, the advocacy group Human Rights Watch said in a report published Wednesday

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia Ukraine flag (Representive photo from Shutterstock)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Negotiators from Moscow and Kyiv on Thursday held a second day of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on ending their war amid an escalation in Russia's winter attacks on Ukraine's power grid and after a sharp rise last year in Ukrainian civilians killed in the fighting.

"We are working in the same formats as yesterday: trilateral consultations, group work, and further synchronisation of positions," said Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council chief, who was present at the meeting.

The delegations from Moscow and Kyiv were joined in the capital of the United Arab Emirates by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to Umerov. They were also at last month's talks in the same place as the Trump administration tries to steer the two countries toward a settlement.

 

General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, was also present at the talks, according to a spokesman for the general who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allied countries to press Moscow into ending its all-out invasion, which began almost four years ago on February 24 2022, and said his country needs security guarantees to deter any postwar Russian attacks.

Also Read

Putin Trump meeting

The end of New START: Why the last US-Russia nuclear treaty mattered

Russian oil

Russian oil tankers position close to India amid lack of clarity on US FTA

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia, Ukraine envoys meet in Abu Dhabi for 2 days of US-brokered talks

15 feet statue of Donald Trump is being created and will be placed at his golf club

Crypto investors' golden Trump statue 'Don Colossus' set for Florida debut

The Washington Post office in Washington, DC

Washington Post to cut one-third of staff as company begins major layoffs

Ukrainians must feel that there is genuine progress toward peace and "not toward a scenario in which the Russians exploit everything to their advantage and continue their strikes," Zelenskyy said on social media late Wednesday.

Fighting has continued in parallel with the talks. Russia has hammered Ukraine's electricity network, aiming to deny civilians power and weaken their appetite for the fight, while a grinding war of attrition continues along the roughly 1,000-kilometre front line snaking along eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.

Last year saw a 31 per cent increase in Ukrainian civilian casualties compared with 2024, the advocacy group Human Rights Watch said in a report published Wednesday.

Almost 15,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and just over 40,000 injured since the start of the war through last December, according to the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ishaan Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor's son Ishaan among staff hit by Washington Post layoffs

Sony

Strong global sales lift Sony Q3 profit 11%, boosts annual outlook

Google, Alphabet

Why Google is ramping up AI investment to as much as $185 billion

Ajay Banga, World Bank

Pak must create 30 mn jobs in 10 yrs to avoid instability: World Bank chief

Taiwan President, Lai Ching-te

Our ties with US are 'rock solid': Taiwan president after Trump-Xi call

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict United States Abu Dhabi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingSmall Midcap StocksStocks to Buy TodaySBI Q3 Results PreviewIDBI Bank ShareSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today