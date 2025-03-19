Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners in one of war's largest exchanges

Severely wounded soldiers and fighters whom Russia had prosecuted on fabricated charges were among those released

Ukraine remembers each of its heroes, and we will bring everyone home, said Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday they had each swapped 175 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the war.

Severely wounded soldiers and fighters whom Russia had prosecuted on fabricated charges were among those released, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

We are bringing back soldiers, sergeants, and officers warriors who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the Armed Forces, the Navy, the National Guard, the Territorial Defence Forces, and the Border Guard Service, he said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had released an additional 22 severely wounded Ukraine captives as a goodwill gesture. Zelenskyy said they were returned through a separate negotiation process  There was no immediate comment on why the number was one fewer than the 23 wounded POWs that Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised to release Tuesday when he spoke with US President Donald Trump about a potential partial ceasefire.

 

Prisoner exchanges have happened throughout the three-year war and the exchange Wednesday had been planned before that call.

The released Ukrainian servicemen had been captured while defending multiple regions, including Mariupol, the Azovstal steel plant, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kursk.

All those who returned will receive immediate medical and psychological assistance, Zelenskyy said in a statement on X. He expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian team working on prisoner swaps and to international partners, particularly the United Arab Emirates, for facilitating the exchange.

Ukraine remembers each of its heroes, and we will bring everyone home, he said.

Topics : Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russia

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

