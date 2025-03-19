Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Putin wants Trump to recognise all land Russia has taken in Ukraine: Report

Putin wants Trump to recognise all land Russia has taken in Ukraine: Report

Kommersant said that Putin wanted the US to formally recognise the four regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - as part of Russia along with Crimea

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin had discussed the conflict in Ukraine at Tuesday's closed door meeting with members of Russia's business elite. | File Photo: PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

President Vladimir Putin wants US President Donald Trump to formally recognise all four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has claimed as its own in addition to Crimea, Russia's Kommersant daily reported. 
Citing unnamed sources who attended a private business event with Putin on Tuesday, Kommersant said that Putin wanted the US to formally recognise the four regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - as part of Russia along with Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed in 2014.  ALSO READ: Shot our own drones; suspended attack on Ukraine energy infra, says Kremlin 
Russia, though advancing on the battlefield, does not fully control any of the four regions. 
 
In return for recognition and if it happened "in the near future", Kommersant said Putin would undertake not to lay claim to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and other Ukrainian territory. 
Asked about the Kommersant report on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Trump had not discussed the idea on their call on Tuesday. 

But he confirmed, without elaborating, that Putin had discussed the conflict in Ukraine at Tuesday's closed door meeting with members of Russia's business elite. 
Peskov did not confirm, however, whether Putin had floated the idea of the US recognising the four regions in addition to Crimea at the meeting.   
Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict Kiev Ukraine

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

