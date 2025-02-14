Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russian drone strikes Chernobyl reactor, radiation levels normal: Zelenskyy

Russian drone strikes Chernobyl reactor, radiation levels normal: Zelenskyy

The drone strike damaged the structure and started a fire, which has been put out, Zelenskyy said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: PTI)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Kyiv region during the night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

Radiation levels have not increased, Zelenskyy and the UN atomic agency said.

Russian officials made no immediate comment, and it was not possible to independently confirm Ukraine's claim of Russian responsibility.

Zelenskyy said that the drone strike damaged the structure and started a fire, which has been put out.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the strike occurred at 1:50 a.m. local time (2350 GMT). It said there was no indication of a breach in the inner containment shell.

 

Also Read

JD Vance, Vance

US VP Vance to meet Zelenskyy amid worries over Trump-Putin war talks

Modi Trump

Modi-Trump meeting: Trade, security, immigration discussed; key takeaways

Donald trump, Trump

Trump says US, Russian officials to meet in Munich today, Ukraine invited

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump highlights need to end Ukraine war, wants to get Russia back into G7

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Kremlin confirms Ukraine's role in peace talks, separates US-Russia strand

The shell is a protective cover built around the fourth reactor of the plant, which exploded in 1986, causing one of the worst nuclear accidents in nuclear history.

Built in 2016, the shell is designed to limit the release of radioactivity left in the reactor to the atmosphere.

The three-year Russia-Ukraine war has brought repeated warnings of dangers to Ukraine's four nuclear plants, especially at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is Europe's biggest and one of the 10 largest in the world.

IAEA chief Rafael Rossi, said on X that the strike at the CNPP and the recent increase in military activity near the Zaporizhzhia plant underline persistent nuclear safety risks, adding that the IAEA remains on high alert.

More From This Section

Denmark, US

'Let's buy California': Danes clapback at Trump's attempt to buy Greenland

Tesla, Tesla logo

Trump admin halts $400 mn armoured Tesla purchase by US State Department

Shein

Shein's IPO to be delayed to second-half after US 'de minimis' repeal

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Zelia makes landfall on Australia's west coast, hits iron ore hub

Joe Biden, Biden

EPA chief seeks return of $20 bn in clean-energy grants awarded by Biden

Topics : Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold ShareHexaware Technologies IPO
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon