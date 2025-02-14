Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Shein's IPO to be delayed to second-half after US 'de minimis' repeal

Shein's IPO to be delayed to second-half after US 'de minimis' repeal

Shein was aiming to go public in London in the first-half of this year, assuming it secured approvals from regulators in the UK and China, Reuters reported last month

Shein

Shein and rival Temu together probably accounted for more than 30 per cent of all packages shipped to the US each day under the de minimis provision (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-fashion group Shein's plans to list in the UK stock market are likely to be postponed to the second-half of this year after Donald Trump's move to close so-called "de minimis" rules, the Financial Times reported on Friday. 
Shein was aiming to go public in London in the first-half of this year, assuming it secured approvals from regulators in the UK and China, Reuters reported last month. 
The company's business prospects have come under a cloud in recent days after the Trump administration said it would close the de minimis duty exemption in the United States, ending an import rule that had helped Shein keep prices low. 
 
The removal of the exemption could hurt Shein's profitability and push up product prices in the US, which is its biggest market, analysts and industry experts had earlier said. 
The fast-fashion retailer previously told investors that a London listing could happen as soon as this Easter, FT said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions. 

Also Read

IPO

Innovatiview India files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 2,000 crore IPO

ipo market listing share market

Private equity likely to grow in India as IPOs wane, say industry leaders

IPO rush, market

Quality Power's Rs 859 cr IPO to open on Feb 14 with fresh issues, OFS

stock market, Indian stock market

Indian stock market braces for over $4 billion of expiring IPO lockups

PremiumIPO

Companies trim IPO sizes to ride market roller coaster, say experts

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. 
The removal of de minimis is part of Trump's imposition of an additional 10 per cent tariff on China, in what he called an "opening salvo" in a clash between the world's two largest economies. 
Shein and rival Temu together probably accounted for more than 30 per cent of all packages shipped to the US each day under the de minimis provision, the US congressional committee on China said in a 2023 report. The measure exempted shipments of less than $800 from import duties. 
Last week, Reuters reported that Shein was set to cut its valuation in a potential listing to around $50 billion, nearly a quarter less than the company's fundraising value of $66 billion in 2023, amid growing headwinds. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Zelia makes landfall on Australia's west coast, hits iron ore hub

Joe Biden, Biden

EPA chief seeks return of $20 bn in clean-energy grants awarded by Biden

Donald Trump, Trump

Europe's pharma, car giants most at risk from Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump dodges critical question from Indian reporter by blaming his accent

HSBC

HSBC plans to unveil $1.5 billion of annual cost savings on February 19

Topics : initial public offering (IPO) initial public offering IPO initial public offerings IPOs Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold ShareHexaware Technologies IPO
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon