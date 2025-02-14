Business Standard

Home / World News / 'Let's buy California': Danes clapback at Trump's attempt to buy Greenland

'Let's buy California': Danes clapback at Trump's attempt to buy Greenland

People of Denmark offer rule of law, universal healthcare, informed politics and more to Californians in petition to buy the state from Trump

Denmark, US | Photo: Freepik

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bold move that screams, “Why not?”, over 200,000 Danes have signed a satirical petition urging Denmark to buy California — because if the US can attempt to buy Greenland, so can they.
 
The petition, titled ‘Let’s Buy California from Trump – Denmark’s Next Big Adventure’, is a tongue-in-cheek response to Donald Trump’s past attempts to buy Greenland and his recent geopolitical ambitions.
 

Why buy California?

The petition lists several reasons why Denmark should pursue this “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”:
 
Better weather: Denmark is known for its rainy, chilly climate, while California boasts 300 days of sunshine a year. “Imagine swapping your rain boots for flip-flops!” it reads.
 
 
Tech dominance: Gaining California means inheriting Silicon Valley. The petition quips: “An extra bunch of tech bros? Great! It’s what every democracy needs.”

Avocado security: “California grows 90 per cent of America’s avocados. We’ll never run out of avocado toast.”
 
Disneyland: “We’ll rename it Hans Christian Andersenland. Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please.”
 

Why Trump might sell

The petition also mocks Trump’s strained relationship with California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. Trump has called California “the most ruined state in the Union”, while Newsom has allocated $50 million to fight Trump’s deportation policies. Trump, in turn, has threatened to withhold federal disaster aid following wildfires in Los Angeles.
 
“We’re pretty sure he’d be willing to part with it for the right price. And hey, we’ll even throw in a lifetime supply of Danish pastries to sweeten the deal,” the petition reads. It also jokes: “As for the will of the citizens? Well, let’s face it – when has that ever stopped him?”
 

Trump’s attempt to buy Greenland

Since his return to the presidency last month, Donald Trump has reignited several controversial territorial ambitions. He has called for Canada to become the 51st state of the United States, suggested that the US should gain control over the Panama Canal, and even floated the idea of US ownership of Gaza.
 
Additionally, he has once again attempted to buy Greenland. While Denmark’s California petition is an obvious joke, the US’s attempt to acquire Greenland remains serious. Trump first proposed buying Greenland in 2019, citing its rich resources and strategic location.
 
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has repeatedly rejected the idea, stating: “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.” Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede reinforced this, saying: “We don’t want to be Americans. We don’t want to be Danish either.”
 
Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Buddy Carter has introduced a bill to authorise the purchase of Greenland, even proposing to rename it “Red, White and Blueland.”
 
In response, the Danish petition playfully argues that California would be a perfect fit for Denmark, citing its sunny weather, tech industry, and avocado supply. The petition states: “We’ll bring hygge to Hollywood, bike lanes to Beverly Hills, and organic smorrebrod (a Danish open-faced sandwich made with rye bread) to every street corner.”
 

The ‘Tremendous Plan’

The petition proposes a crowdfunding goal of $1 trillion, with each Dane contributing 200,000 kroner. To negotiate the deal, Denmark will send ´Lego executives and the cast of Borgen” to the US. 
In true satirical fashion, it suggests renaming Los Angeles to the Danish spelling and enforcing Danish values like universal healthcare and fact-based politics. While Denmark’s California petition is for fun, it serves as a sharp critique of Trump’s geopolitical ambitions.
 

Topics : Donald Trump California United States Trump administration BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

