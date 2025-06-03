Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 06:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / More white South Africans arrive in US as new refugee programme begins

More white South Africans arrive in US as new refugee programme begins

In new guidance published by the US Embassy last month, applicants must be a member of a racial minority in South Africa and must be able to articulate a past experience of persecution

Donald Trump South Africa

US Embassy spokesperson said the US continues to review inquiries from individuals who have expressed interest to the embassy in resettling to the United States

AP Johannesburg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A second group of white South Africans has arrived in the United States under a refugee programme announced by the Trump administration, officials and advocacy groups said Monday.

Nine people, including families and children, arrived late last week, said Jaco Kleynhans, head of international liaison at the Solidarity Movement, a group representing members of South Africa's white Afrikaner minority. The group travelled on a commercial flight, he said.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy said in an email to The Associated Press that refugees continue to arrive in the United States from South Africa on commercial flights as part of the Afrikaner resettlement programme's ongoing operations.

 

An initial group of 59 white South Africans arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on a chartered flight last month under the new programme announced by US President Donald Trump in February. The Trump administration fast-tracked the resettlement of white South Africans after indefinitely suspending other US refugee programmes.

The Trump administration said it is offering refugee status to white South Africans it alleges are being persecuted by their Black-led government and are victims of racially motivated violence. The South African government has denied the allegations and said they are a mischaracterisation of the country.

Also Read

Shriram AMC Sanlam

South Africa's Sanlam to become co-promotor at Shriram AMC with 23% stake

Donald Trump South Africa

Explained: South Africa's land reforms and why Trump cried 'white genocide'

Donald Trump, Cyril Ramaphosa

Trump lectures Ramaphosa over 'white genocide' in South Africa, shows clips

Donald Trump, Cyril Ramaphosa

Trump stages another Oval Office ambush, lecturing South Africa's Ramaphosa

Donald Trump South Africa

Trump confronts South African president over killing of white farmers

Trump has falsely claimed that white South African farmers are targeted in widespread attacks that amount to genocide and are having their land taken away. Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with those baseless claims during a meeting at the White House last month.

Ramaphosa has said the relatively small number of attacks on white farmers are part of South Africa's larger problems with violent crime, which affects all races.

The Trump administration initially said the refugee programme was aimed at members of South Africa's Afrikaner minority, who are descendants of mainly Dutch and French colonial settlers.

In new guidance published by the US Embassy last month, applicants must be a member of a racial minority in South Africa and must be able to articulate a past experience of persecution or fear of future persecution.

There are approximately 2.7 million Afrikaners among South Africa's population of 62 million, which is more than 80 per cent Black. They are not the only white minority. There are around 4.5 million whites in total, including those with British or other heritage.

The US Embassy spokesperson said the US continues to review inquiries from individuals who have expressed interest to the embassy in resettling to the United States and is reaching out to eligible individuals for refugee interviews and processing".

While US officials have not said how many South Africans have applied to be relocated, Kleynhans said there have been around 8,000 applications. Another group helping white South Africans apply for refugee status has said tens of thousands have applied.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Grok, xAI

Musk's xAI launches $5 billion debt sale, seeks $113 billion valuation

Donald Trump, Trump

Colorado attack is result of Biden's 'open border' policy, says Trump

China EU flags

EU votes to curb Chinese medical devices, cites procurement bias

Italy q

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts again, videos go viral on social media

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine and Russia end their latest round of direct peace talks in Istanbul

Topics : Donald Trump South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa Refugee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon