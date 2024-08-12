Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

S&P, Moody's downgrade JetBlue amid $3 bn debt raise, shares sink

JetBlue intends to raise $1.5 billion through a private offering of senior secured notes and an additional $1.25 billion via a term loan, secured by TrueBlue

Photo: Bloomberg

Shares of the New York-based company plummeted 19%. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ratings agencies S&P and Moody's downgraded JetBlue Airways after the carrier unveiled plans to raise more than $3 billion in debt, majority backed by its loyalty program, TrueBlue.
 
Shares of the New York-based company plummeted 19%.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
JetBlue intends to raise $1.5 billion through a private offering of senior secured notes and an additional $1.25 billion via a term loan, secured by TrueBlue.
 
It also plans to raise $400 million through a convertible notes offering, primarily to refinance existing debt.
 
S&P downgraded JetBlue's ratings from "B" to "B-", citing concerns about its financial health.
 
The agency expects JetBlue's funds from operations to debt ratio â€” a leverage ratio used to assess financial risk â€” to remain in the low single digits through 2025, with negative net cash flow from business operations.
 

More From This Section

Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian military's operation in Russia's Kursk region

Ukraine seizes 28 villages in Russia's Kursk ahead of possible peace talks

Foreign investors pulled record amount of money from China last qtr: Report

Opec cuts global oil demand growth forecast in 2024, citing China

Elon Musk-Donald Trump 'unscripted' interview airs soon: Check date & time

Moody's downgraded JetBlue's corporate family rating to "B3" from "B2", stating that restoring the company's operating profit and cash flow to levels that would lead to materially stronger credit metrics would require several years.
 
It expects the airline to burn $2.2 billion in cash in 2024 and $1.4 billion in 2025.
 
Leveraging loyalty programs as collateral has become a popular strategy for airlines to boost liquidity, a practice that gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Delta Air and United Airlines also previously leveraged their loyalty programs to enhance cash reserves during challenging times.
 
Fitch Ratings affirmed JetBlue's rating at "B" with a stable outlook, citing "healthy" liquidity and manageable near-term debt maturities.
 
It, however, warned that a failure to improve profitability and cash flow in near term could result in negative rating actions.
JetBlue has been trying to control costs, including deferring deliveries of 44 new jets from Airbus, reducing its planned capital expenditure by about $3 billion between 2025 and 2029.
 
Its operations have also been impacted by a powder metal issue with Pratt & Whitney's Geared Turbofan engines, forcing the airline to ground several aircraft.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JetBlue Airways to raise over $3 bn through debt offerings, shares fall

New Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg faces big overhaul, from factories to finances

United Airlines forecast low profits; announces plans to cut capacity

Biggest challenge facing new Boeing CEO is winning over other airlines

NBFC depositors can prematurely withdraw entire amount within 3 months: RBI

Topics : airline crisis Global airline industry S&P Moodys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon