Sam Altman seeks US govt nod for AI chip manufacturing venture: Report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is working to secure approval from the U.S. government for his new AI chips venture, which could potentially raise national security and antitrust concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.



Altman, who is reportedly working on a new business that could boost global chip manufacturing, has told potential investors and partners that he cannot move forward without a green light from Washington, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.



He also met with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and was working to arrange meetings with other officials in an effort to get them on board with his business plan that could be partly financed from the Middle East, the report said.



OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment, while the Department of Commerce declined to comment on "individual conversations".



Altman has been in talks with investors and chip companies in the United States, Middle East and Asia for his new venture.