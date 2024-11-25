Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vedanta tests offshore dollar bond demand amid Adani-induced uncertainty

Vedanta tests offshore dollar bond demand amid Adani-induced uncertainty

Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc's notes due in April 2026 have climbed nearly to par, after touching a low of about 60.4 cents in January

Vedanta

Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
By Ameya Karve and Divya Patil
 
Vedanta Resources Ltd. is going ahead with its second dollar bond offering in two months, testing investor appetite for Indian offshore debt just days after the US indictment of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani.
 
A unit of Vedanta, a London-based mining company with most of its operations in India, is selling a callable note, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. It’ll be in two parts, maturing in 3.5 and seven years, with initial price guidance set in the 10.375 per cent and 11.375 per cent areas, they said.  
chart
 
 
Vedanta, which is controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, halted the sale last week amid market volatility, after the US charged Gautam Adani with helping drive a $250 million bribery scheme. Adani itself scrapped a dollar bond sale priced just that day.
 
The Adani Group has denied the US allegations.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets off day's high; Sensex 700 pts higher at 79,850; Nifty at 24,150

Over 40 per cent of sedans sold in India now run on CNG as consumers increasingly prefer cleaner fuels, and also use their cars for business purposes, according to data collated by global data and analytics firm Jato Dynamics.

CNG price hiked by Rs 2 in Mumbai and others, Delhi spared ahead of polls

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Power Finance Corporation shares zoom 5% on ex-dividend date; details here

agrochemicals

National Fertilizers stock jumps 6% on plans to manufacture nano urea

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

PESO approval for high-pressure cylinders lifts Time Technoplast stock 5%

 
Vedanta going ahead with its own offering shows confidence in its prospects. The company extended due dates on some of its dollar bonds in January, seeking to improve its capital structure and overall financial position. It sold a $900 million, five-year callable note in September and raised another $300 million last month by reopening the same debt.
 
Investors have rewarded the moves so far. Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc’s notes due in April 2026 have climbed nearly to par, after touching a low of about 60.4 cents in January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With a 77 per cent gain this year, the notes are one of the best-performing junk bonds in Asia.
 
Vedanta plans to use the proceeds from the current offering to refinance outstanding bonds due in 2028, the people familiar with the matter said. Citigroup Inc., Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Standard Chartered Plc are the banks managing the sale, they said.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, Zomato, RIL, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp

Vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium inks pact with Gail for natural gas supply at Odisha unit

Nalco rides on London Metal Exchange gains, sees room for more price hikes

NALCO, Hindalco, Vedanta surge up to 9% as China cancels export tax rebates

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta aims to increase production across segments: Chairman Anil Agarwal

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses Vedanta's review petition to reopen copper plant in Tamil Nadu

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Resources Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon