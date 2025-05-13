Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Saudi crown prince welcomes Trump as he begins four-day Mideast tour

Saudi crown prince welcomes Trump as he begins four-day Mideast tour

Trump, as he did in his first term, is paying an early visit to the kingdom after the crown prince promised to pump hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments in the United States

Trump, Saudi Prince, Trump's Saudi visit

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speak during a coffee ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Image: AP/PTI)

AP Riyadh
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as the US leader began a four-day Middle East tour. 

 

Trump, as he did in his first term, is paying an early visit to the kingdom after the crown prince promised to pump hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments in the United States. 

 

The US administration said it intended to use the trip to launch economic agreements with the Saudis as well as the governments of Qatar and United Arab Emirates later this week.

But behind closed doors, the leaders of all three countries are aiming to get a bead on US efforts to dismantle Iran's nuclear programme, end the war in Gaza, hold down oil prices and more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Germany, Germany flag

German govt bans largest 'Reich citizen' group, arrests 4 leaders

job, job hunt, job search

UK jobs market cools down offering some relief to Bank of England

Nissan

Nissan to halt operations at some domestic plants for restructuring

Boeing

China lifts ban on Boeing deliveries after 90-day tariff pause with US

Oil field

Oil prices ease on concerns over rising supply, US-China trade deal caution

Topics : Donald Trump Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon