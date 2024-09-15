Business Standard
Home / World News / Shanghai airports cancel hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca draws near

Shanghai airports cancel hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca draws near

The typhoon's winds are expected to reach 151 km per hour by Sunday night, according to the China Meteorological Administration, which has categorised it as a strong typhoon

Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China | Representative Image: Wikimedia commons

AP Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shanghai's airports are cancelling hundreds of flights Sunday as they brace for impact from Typhoon Bebinca, which is due to make landfall in the early hours of Monday morning, the authorities said.
Flights past 8 pm local time will be cancelled at Hongqiao and Pudong airports in the city, the airport officials said in a statement, affecting more than six hundred flights. The city also announced that it was suspending travel on some bridges while restricting that on other highways.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Typhoon Bebinca is currently a few hundred kilometers away from the coast.
 
The typhoon's winds are expected to reach 151 km per hour by Sunday night, according to the China Meteorological Administration, which has categorised it as a strong typhoon.
State media reported that 9,318 people had been evacuated from one district in Shanghai. Meanwhile, in the nearby city of Zhoushan, restaurants, supermarkets and shops shut down early for the day, and public transportation services were halted.
The storm is expected to bring up to 10 inches (254 millimetres) of rain in parts of the eastern coast that will be hardest hit, according to state media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Vietnam toll climbs to 199 as Yagi aftermath brings flash flood, landslides

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Typhoon Yagi worsens in Thailand; many evacuated, rescue efforts underway

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Vietnam death toll climbs to 197 after typhoon, flash floods & landslides

Vietnam

Bridge collapses as more rain lashes Vietnam; storm deaths rise to 50

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Yagi kills 35 in Vietnam as officials warn of rain that can cause flooding

Topics : Typhoon China Shanghai airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon