Shooting in North Carolina kills 2, critically injures several others

Shooting in North Carolina kills 2, critically injures several others

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' office said in a news release that 13 individuals were shot

Maxton (US)
Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

A shooting at a large weekend party in southeastern North Carolina killed two people and critically wounded several others, a sheriff said Saturday.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' office said in a news release that 13 individuals were shot.

He said early Saturday that homicide investigators and others were at the scene of the party in a rural area outside of Maxton, which is about 150 kilometres southwest of Raleigh near the South Carolina border.

There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident, the release said.

More than 150 people fled the location before law enforcement officers arrived, Wilkins' office said while asking that anyone with information about what happened or who were at the scene to contact sheriff's investigators.

 

More information about the shooting, including names of those who died or were injured, was not immediately released Saturday. No arrests had been announced.

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

