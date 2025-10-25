Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 3 killed, 17 injured after Russia's overnight strikes on Ukraine

At least 3 killed, 17 injured after Russia's overnight strikes on Ukraine

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in one location, while debris from intercepted missiles fell in an open area at another site, damaging windows in nearby buildings

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched nine missiles and 62 drones, of which air defences intercepted four missiles and 50 drones (Image: PTI)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine overnight into Saturday killed at least three people and wounded 17 others, local officials said.

In the capital, Kyiv, one person was killed and ten wounded in a ballistic missile attack in the early hours of Saturday, Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said. Three of the wounded were hospitalized, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in one location, while debris from intercepted missiles fell in an open area at another site, damaging windows in nearby buildings, the emergency service wrote on Telegram.

 

Explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram during the onslaught.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and seven wounded, acting regional Gov Vladyslav Haivanenko said, adding that apartment buildings, private homes, an outbuilding, a shop and at least one vehicle were damaged in the strikes.

Also Read

european central bank, EU, European Union, ECB

Europe struggles to avoid being sidelined by Trump's world-shaping plans

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urges US to widen sanctions on Russia, seeks long-range missiles

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Croatia reinstates military conscription as Europe worries over Ukraine war

European Union, EU

EU backs Ukraine's funding needs, delays plan to use frozen Russian assets

russia oil, crude oil

Oil disruption widens as China halts some Russia buys after US sanctions

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched nine missiles and 62 drones, of which air defences intercepted four missiles and 50 drones.

In Russia, the country's defence ministry said its air defences shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight.

The attacks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United States on Friday to expand sanctions on Russian oil from two companies to the whole sector, and appealed for long-range missiles to hit back at Russia.

Zelenskyy was in London for talks with two dozen European leaders who have pledged military help to shield his country from future Russian aggression if a ceasefire stops the more than three-year war.

The meeting hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aimed to step up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding momentum to recent measures that have included a new round of sanctions from the United States and European countries on Russia's vital oil and gas export earnings.

The talks also addressed ways of helping protect Ukraine's power grid from Russia's almost daily drone and missile attacks as winter approaches, enhancing Ukrainian air defences, and supplying Kyiv with longer-range missiles that can strike deep inside Russia.

Zelenskyy has urged the US to send Tomahawk missiles, an idea US President Donald Trump has flirted with.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin brings laws to grapple with Russia's shrinking, aging population

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Japan's new PM faces foreign policy tests with Trump and regional summits

China Taiwan

Taiwan records 9 Chinese sorties, 4 naval vessels around its territory

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to sign critical minerals deals on Asia trip to raise pressure on Xi

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani condemns 'racist, baseless attacks' in speech on Islamophobia

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia US Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon