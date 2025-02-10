Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Singapore's DBS surges to record on higher margins, capital return plans

Singapore's DBS surges to record on higher margins, capital return plans

DBS's net interest margin, a key profitability gauge, rose to 2.15 per cent during the quarter from 2.13 per cent a year earlier

DBS

DBS declared a final dividend of 60 Singapore cents per share, versus 54 cents declared a year ago. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of DBS soared to a record high on Monday after Singapore's largest bank flagged an improvement in net interest income for 2025 and a dividend capital return plan, in line with a jump in fourth-quarter profit that met expectations. 
Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets now expects 2025 group net interest income to slightly exceed last year's S$15.04 billion ($11.1 billion), an upgrade from its previous forecast of remaining at 2024 levels. 
"While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties persist, the franchise and digital transformations carried out over the past decade position us well to continue delivering healthy returns," DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement. 
 
DBS's net interest margin, a key profitability gauge, rose to 2.15 per cent during the quarter from 2.13 per cent a year earlier. 
DBS, the first Singapore lender to report earnings season, said October-December net profit climbed to S$2.62 billion ($1.9 billion) from S$2.39 billion a year earlier, driven by growth in its commercial book and markets trading. 

Also Read

passport

Henley Index: Singapore's passport is world's strongest, India at 80th spot

Singapore

Singapore sees 21% rise in tourists; Indians, Chinese among top visitors

S Iswaran

Former transport minister of Singapore placed in home detention- Here's why

Singapore flag

Singapore passes new law on racial harmony, to check foreign interference

Singapore

Singapore's DBS finds seat on table as MNCs start to look away from China

This matches the mean estimate of nearly S$2.63 billion from five analysts, according to LSEG data. 
DBS stock hit a record high of S$46.5 earlier in the day, driving the Straits Times Index to its highest level ever. 
The benchmark outpaced a 0.4 per cent slump in broader Asian markets that were affected by repeated warnings of imminent tariffs from US President Donald Trump, including on steel and aluminium. 
DBS declared a final dividend of 60 Singapore cents per share, versus 54 cents declared a year ago. 
It said it planned to introduce a capital return dividend of 15 Singapore cents per share per quarter to be paid out over 2025, and expected to pay out a similar amount of capital either via this plan or other mechanisms in subsequent two years. 
The 2025 capital return dividend plan on top of a S$3 billion buyback announced in the third quarter signaled DBS's commitment to shareholder return while striving for long-term growth, analysts said. 
DBS will see a change in CEO in March and investors will be focusing on potential changes. Tan Su Shan, who previously headed up DBS' institutional banking group and is currently deputy CEO, will take over from Gupta, making her the first woman to lead the bank. 
Singaporean banks were forecast to post stronger profits for the fourth quarter, but growth could take a hit this year as US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and other policies threaten to undermine the global economy, analysts said. 
Rival United Overseas Bank is next to report its financial results on Feb. 19.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Asia shares slip, dollar up with yields as Trump's trade tariffs loom

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump plans to announce 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum imports today

Nissan, Honda

Honda, Nissan results likely to highlight flaws as deal set to fail

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump suggests Musk's DOGE found irregularities in effort at Treasury

Elon Musk, Musk

Vance, Musk question authority of courts as Trump's agenda faces pushback

Topics : Singapore Singapore economy DBS DBS Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListWill AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon