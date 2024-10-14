Business Standard
Singapore to block Allianz deal for income but open to new offer, says PM

Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong had earlier told parliament it would not be in the public interest for the government to approve the deal in its current form

Singapore flag

Allianz, Income Insurance and NTUC Income did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. (Image: shutter stock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Singapore will block a bid by German insurer Allianz to buy a majority stake in Singapore's Income Insurance but remains open to a new deal if its concerns can be addressed, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong had earlier told parliament it would not be in the public interest for the government to approve the deal in its current form, which is valued at S$2.2 billion ($1.68 billion).
 

Wong said on Facebook the government "came across additional information that gave us cause for concern" while reviewing the proposed sale, without elaborating.
 
 
"The Government has therefore decided not to approve the transaction," he wrote, but added there were no concerns over Allianz's suitability to acquire a majority stake in Income.
 
"Our concerns are over the structure and terms of this specific transaction," wrote Wong.
 
"We remain open to a new deal that Income may pursue with Allianz or other partners, so long as our concerns are fully addressed."
 

Allianz proposed the deal in July as part of its strategy to strengthen its foothold in Asia, but faced concerns in the city state with stakeholders worried the German insurer would abandon top shareholder NTUC Income's social mission to provide affordable insurance for low-income workers.
 
Allianz, Income Insurance and NTUC Income did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Singapore Income schemes Parliament

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

