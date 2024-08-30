Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Slow tropical storm dumps rain around Tokyo after flooding southern Japan

Slow tropical storm dumps rain around Tokyo after flooding southern Japan

Flooding was reported in a number of areas in Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, where floodwater blocked roads, stalling vehicles

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Representative Image: The storm has paralysed traffic, delivery services and businesses across southwestern Japan. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A slow-moving tropical storm had a far-reaching impact in much of Japan on Friday, dumping heavy rain around Tokyo and flooding roads and riverside areas in the south.
Flooding was reported in a number of areas in Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, where floodwater blocked roads, stalling vehicles and traffic. Warnings for heavy rain and potential landslides included the densely populated capital, Kanagawa and nearby Shizuoka prefecture.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Muddy water flowed down the Meguro River in one of Tokyo's popular cherry blossom viewing spots, the water significantly swollen from its usual levels, NHK television footage showed.
In Hiratsuka town, dozens of cars in a parking lot sat in water just below their windows. A pedestrian waded through floodwater as high as his thighs. In another Kanagawa town, Ninomiya, floodwater from a river stalled vehicles on a street and broken tree branches were stuck on a bridge over the swollen water.
Tropical Storm Shanshan made landfall Thursday morning on the southern main island of Kyushu as a powerful typhoon. It has steadily weakened but not moved much and remained just off Kyushu's northeastern coast Friday morning. The slow pace increases the amount and duration of the rainfall and risks of disaster, experts say.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Shanshan was heading east toward the Shikoku and Honshu main islands with 72 kph winds but a forward speed of just 10 kph.

More From This Section

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: America ready to turn page on Trump, says Kamala Harris

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

US diplomat Jake Sullivan meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Russia-China, Russia China

Russia payment hurdles with China partners intensified in August: Report

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Houthi video shows rebels planting bombs on tanker, risking oil spill

global stocks

Asian shares set for solid monthly gain, dollar dips on US rate cut bets

JMA forecast up to 30 centimetres of rainfall in Shikoku and central Japan, and up to 15 centimetres for Tokyo and nearby prefectures in the next 24 hours through Saturday noon.
The storm has paralysed traffic, delivery services and businesses across southwestern Japan.
About 80 people have been injured in the Kyushu region, the majority of them in the hardest-hit two southern prefectures of Miyazaki and Kagoshima. Two people were missing. Before the typhoon made landfall, it caused a landslide that killed three people.
Hundreds of domestic flights connecting southwestern cities were canceled, and Shinkansen bullet trains were suspended between Tokyo and Osaka on Friday. Postal and delivery services were mostly suspended in southwestern regions of Kyushu and Shikoku, and supermarkets and other stores were closed in the region. Automakers including Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. closed down their factories in the affected regions through Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Typhoon Nanmadol

Typhoon lashes Japan with heavy rain, strong winds on slow crawl north

Japan typhoon

Typhoon Shanshan begins dumping rain on parts of Japan, leaves 1 dead

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice

Rice on the ropes: As Japan faces a supply crunch, govt appeals for calm

Japan flag, Japan

Japan prepares for Typhoon Shanshan affecting transportation, services

7/11, Seven eleven

Seven & I seeking govt protection tests Japan's appetite for reform

Topics : Japan Tokyo Floods Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon