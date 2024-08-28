Rice on the ropes: As Japan faces a supply crunch, govt appeals for calm

With an annual consumption of seven million tonnes, rice is by far the most consumed food staple in Japan. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

The threat of a "megaquake," a series of typhoons, and a week-long national holiday in Japan have led to an unprecedented shortage of one of the country's most beloved staple foods—rice.

The situation has become so severe that several stores are limiting consumers to one bag per person. Supermarket chains report that customers are queuing up even before the stores open to purchase rice. Consequently, daily rice stocks often run out by midday.

According to Kyodo News, the cost of rice has jumped 18 per cent from the previous year—the biggest rise in two decades.

According to Kyodo News, the cost of rice has jumped 18 per cent from the previous year—the biggest rise in two decades.

What led to the rice shortage in Japan?

According to media reports, a sharp increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan this year has put pressure on the supply side.

Some also blame the shortage on the country's acreage reduction policy. Under this policy, rice production is reduced to raise market prices, and the government provides subsidies to rice farmers who switch to other crops, such as wheat or soybeans.

Additionally, rice shelves in several stores emptied after a recent government warning of a possible "megaquake," several typhoons, and the annual Obon holiday.

Lastly, the summer heatwave is said to be a factor, as it caused a lower rice yield and chalkier grains.

Japan's love for rice

With an annual consumption of seven million tonnes, rice is by far the most consumed food staple in the country. Rice is deeply ingrained in Japanese culture, and some say its cultivation has shaped the nation's landscape. In the 7th century, rice was even used as currency in Japan.

'No cause for panic'

The country's agriculture minister, Tetsushi Sakamoto, has said that the rice crop is growing steadily. "Farmers in some regions could harvest about one week earlier than usual. The shortages will be resolved gradually," he told Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Meanwhile, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has called on consumers to remain calm, adding that new rice is being released into the market and that the shortage will be resolved in the near future.