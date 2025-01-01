Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / South Korea to send Jeju Air flight data recorder to US for analysis

South Korea to send Jeju Air flight data recorder to US for analysis

A team from the United States had arrived in South Korea on Monday and began joint investigations with South Korean officials

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

In this photo provided by South Korea's Muan Fire Station, a passenger plane is in flames at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The South Korean government announced on Wednesday that it will send the flight data recorder from the crashed Jeju Air plane to the United States for further analysis, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that the timeline for transferring the flight recorder will be determined in coordination with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Recovered from the wreckage of the Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft at Muan International Airport, the flight recorder was found to have sustained external damage, including a missing connector that links the data storage unit to its power source.

 

Joo Jong-wan, director of the aviation policy division at the ministry said, "We have determined that extracting data from the damaged flight data recorder here is not possible. And so we have agreed with the NTSB to send it to the US and analyse it there," Yonhap reported.

A team from the United States had arrived in South Korea on Monday and began joint investigations with South Korean officials, led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the following day at Muan.

Also Read

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Yoon Suk-yeol will be arrested within deadline, says anti-corruption chief

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

US, Boeing investigators examine site of deadly South Korean plane crash

Choi Sang Mok, Acting President of South Korea

South Korea's acting president Sang-mok calls for national harmony, unity

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

Survivors of South Korea's deadly plane crash: How 2 crew members made it

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

South Korea plane crash: Experts flay runway design; airport embankment

During their initial joint on-site investigation, investigators focused on a navigation system that assists in aircraft landings, known as a localizer. The localizer, installed on a concrete structure, at Muan International Airport has been blamed for exacerbating the severity of casualties in the Jeju Air crash, Yonhap reported.

South Korean authorities had confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of 181 aboard following a plane crash in South Korea's Muan region.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air passenger jet, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, belly-landed and exploded at Muan International Airport, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The aircraft veered off the runway while landing, with its landing gear not deployed, skidding across the ground, hitting a concrete wall, and bursting into flames.

More From This Section

US China flag, US-China flag

US Defence Bill includes measures to address Uyghur repression in China

Gazprom, Oil, Russian Oil, Energy

Russian energy giant Gazprom suspends gas flow to Europe through Ukraine

Nostradamus

2025 predictions: Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predict wars, floods and more

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan's president vows to boost defence budget as China threats rise

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Awami League may contest elections unless banned, says Bangladesh CEC

Topics : South Korea plane crash airplane crash United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon