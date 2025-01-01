Business Standard

World News / 2025 predictions: Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predict wars, floods and more

2025 predictions: Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predict wars, floods and more

The dreadful predictions of Baba Vanga and Nostradamus for 2025 include humanity's alien contact, devastating wars, and more. The world will be shocked by these predictions' startling accuracy

Nostradamus

Nostradamus

Baba Vanga's Predictions 2025: Two of the most well-known mystics in history, Nostradamus and Baba Vanga, have issued dark forecasts for 2025 as the world prepares to welcome the new year. Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian seer who died in 1996, and Nostradamus, a French astrologer who died in 1566, both predicted similar "cruel wars" and the potential apocalypse of the world in the upcoming year.
 
According to his book "Les Propheties," Nostradamus accurately predicted historical occurrences. such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the rise of Adolf Hitler, and even the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
Known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," Baba Vanga is thought to have accurately foreseen both the sad accidental death of Princess Diana and the election of Barack Obama, the first Black president of the United States.
 

Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predictions 2025

Asteroids and natural disasters: What are the predictions for 2025? 
 
Nostradamus predicted that 2025 would bring us immense agitation, and one of these terrifying predictions was that a large asteroid would approach the earth quite closely. He proposed that this would change the planet's destiny and be accompanied by extreme natural disasters including volcanic eruptions and floods.

He claimed that all of these would occur in multiple nations, with the most severe consequences being seen as a result of climate change. Therefore, there would be a great deal of chaos and harm in the world in 2025 if such realizations were reached.
 
The end of Russia-Ukraine conflict: What are the predictions for 2025? 
 
Nostradamus also mentions the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine, speculating that it would finish around 2025. He does, however, suggest that the conclusion will be reached as a result of both countries' deteriorating financial situations and diminishing resources rather than a peace agreement. 
 
Due to need rather than diplomacy, this may force both Russia and Ukraine to declare a ceasefire. The current state of world politics would drastically change if this prophecy came to pass.
 
England and Russia’s rise: What are the predictions for 2025? 
 
According to Nostradamus, the predictions do depict a historical setting for England in 2025. He said that a financial crisis brought on by a lethal pandemic might finally draw the nation into a military conflict. He also predicts some internal conflicts inside the British royal family during this time frame, which would cause chaos throughout the country.
 
Nostradamus also predicted that Russia would rank among the world's most powerful nations. Although the nation is currently having difficulties, it might well recover and become a significant global player again. However, given the current geopolitical climate, such a prediction might not materialize right now. 
 
Thus, as 2025 draws near, Nostradamus predictions have gotten less and less traction. Despite living among the majority, who have a tendency to be skeptical, some people who care still write. In a providential year, a geopolitical event or an unintentional-too-natural tragedy might spark a global revolution. What is certain is that people are anticipating whether or not such predictions turn out to be accurate.
 

