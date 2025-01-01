Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Defence Bill includes measures to address Uyghur repression in China

US Defence Bill includes measures to address Uyghur repression in China

Bill includes provisions that mandate the US government to monitor human rights abuses in Xinjiang

US China flag, US-China flag

Photo: Shutterstock

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uyghur-American activists have hailed the inclusion of critical measures in the 2025 US defence spending bill, which aims to address the ongoing repression of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region, according to a report by Radio Free Asia.

The bill, officially known as the 2025 National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), was passed by Congress on December 18 and signed into law by President Joe Biden on December 22.

According to Radio Free Asia, the bill includes provisions that mandate the US government to monitor human rights abuses in Xinjiang and impose sanctions on Chinese officials linked to the oppression of Uyghurs.

 

The NDAA, which allocates USD 895 billion for US defence spending in 2025, also incorporates the bipartisan Uyghur Human Rights Policy Reauthorization Act of 2024. This act, co-sponsored by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR), extends the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act passed in 2020 under Donald Trump.

Originally set to expire in 2025, the renewed legislation will now remain in effect until 2030. It authorises targeted sanctions against Chinese officials accused of committing atrocities against Uyghurs, which the US government has labelled as "genocide."

Also Read

Chinese Salt Typhoon hackers target AT-T, Verizon but networks secure

Chinese Salt Typhoon hackers target AT&T, Verizon but networks secure

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

9th telecom firm hit by massive Chinese espionage campaign: White House

US, China, US China trade war

US plans more action against China over telecom hack and cyber threats

Donald Trump

Decoded: Why Donald Trump wants to retake control of Panama Canal

US China flag, US-China flag

Many Americans rely on Chinese-made drones, lawmakers want to ban them

Omer Kanat, executive director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project, praised the passage of the bill, calling it "a gift of hope for Uyghurs."

He expressed gratitude to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers for their bipartisan efforts to keep the pressure on China over its treatment of Uyghurs. "Congressional leaders stand with the Uyghur people to dial up the pressure to end the atrocities in our homeland," Kanat added.

The measures are seen as a strong signal of continued US commitment to addressing human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where millions of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have been subjected to mass detentions, forced labour, and other repressive tactics by the Chinese government. The inclusion of these provisions in the defence bill reflects ongoing concerns in the US over China's human rights record and its policies in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gazprom, Oil, Russian Oil, Energy

Russian energy giant Gazprom suspends gas flow to Europe through Ukraine

Nostradamus

2025 predictions: Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predict wars, floods and more

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Yoon Suk-yeol will be arrested within deadline, says anti-corruption chief

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan's president vows to boost defence budget as China threats rise

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Awami League may contest elections unless banned, says Bangladesh CEC

Topics : US China United States China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon