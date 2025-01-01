Business Standard

Taiwan's president vows to boost defence budget as China threats rise

Taiwan's president vows to boost defence budget as China threats rise

Taiwan has been reforming its military and buying weapons from the United States, its biggest unofficial ally

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te(Photo: PTI)

AP Taipei
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te pledged to strengthen the island's defences in the face of escalating Chinese threats, saying in a New Year's address on Wednesday that Taiwan was a crucial part of the line of defence of democracy globally.

China claims Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, is part of its territory and has vowed to annex the island by force if necessary.

Authoritarian countries such as China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are still collaborating to threaten the international order that is based on rules. This has severely influenced the Indo-Pacific region and the world's peace and stability, Lai said in his address.

 

Beijing has used a variety of tactics in recent years to increase pressure on Taiwan, from sending warships and fighter jets toward the island on a near-daily basis to pressuring Taiwan's diplomatic allies to switch their recognition to China.

In response, Taiwan has been reforming its military and buying weapons from the United States, its biggest unofficial ally.

Taiwan must be prepared for danger in times of peace. It must keep increasing the national defence budget to strengthen its defence capabilities in order to show the determination to defend the country. Every single person has the duty to protect Taiwan's democracy and security," Lai said.

Lai also issued a warning about the need to uphold democracy domestically, addressing recent political controversies in Taiwan.

The Kuomingtang-led opposition passed three bills last month after legislators got into a physical tussle over them. The bills are designed to make recall votes for politicians more difficult and change the budget allocation for the central government. Critics said another of the bills would paralyse the Constitutional Court.

Lai's party has said the bills, which still need to be accepted by the executive branch, are a threat to democracy.

Domestic competition among political parties is a part of democracy. But domestic political disputes must be resolved democratically, within the constitutional system. This is the only way democracy can continue to grow," Lai said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

