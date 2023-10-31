close
Sensex (-0.27%)
63942.58 -170.07
Nifty (-0.27%)
19089.05 -51.85
Nifty Midcap (0.31%)
38856.75 + 121.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.03%)
5825.25 + 1.80
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
42924.15 -115.00
Heatmap

Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands

The so-called Highland Fire erupted at about 12:45 p.m. in dry, brushy hills near the unincorporated Riverside County hamlet of Aguanga

Canada Wildfires

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Aguanga (United States)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A wildfire fuelled by gusty Santa Ana winds ripped through rural land southeast of Los Angeles on Monday, forcing about 4,000 people from their homes, fire authorities said.
The so-called Highland Fire erupted at about 12:45 p.m. in dry, brushy hills near the unincorporated Riverside County hamlet of Aguanga.
As of late Monday night, it had spread over about 5 square kilometres of land, fire spokesman Jeff LaRusso said.
About 1,300 homes and 4,000 residents were under evacuation orders, he said.
The fire had destroyed three buildings and damaged six others but it wasn't clear whether any were homes. The region is sparsely populated but there are horse ranches and a large mobile home site, LaRusso said.
No injuries were reported.
Winds of 32 to 40 kph with some higher gusts drove the flames and embers through grass and brush that were dried out by recent winds and low humidity so that it was "almost like kindling" for the blaze, LaRusso said.
The winds were expected to ease somewhat overnight and fire crews would attempt to box in the blaze, LaRusso said.
But, he added: Wind trumps everything. Hopefully the forecast holds.
A large air tanker, bulldozers and other resources were called in to fight the fire, one of the few large and active blazes to have erupted so far in California's year-round fire season, LaRusso said.
Southern California was seeing its first significant Santa Ana wind condition. The strong, hot, dry, dust-bearing winds typically descend to the Pacific Coast from inland desert regions during the fall. They have fuelled some of the largest and most damaging fires in recent California history.
The National Weather Service said Riverside County could see winds of 24 to 40 kph through Tuesday with gusts as high as 64 kph. The weather service issued a red flag warning of extreme fire danger through Tuesday afternoon for parts of Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

Climate change making wildfires worse, scientists call it new abnormal

Canadian wildfires causing unhealthy air quality again in parts of US

Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking news on wildfires raging in Canada

Close to taking over ArcelorMittal unit, no plans to resell: Kazakhstan

Hamas are modern-day Nazis, they are rulers of Gaza: Israeli envoy at UN

Pakistan shuts Afghan schools as deadline for deportation approaches

Israel-Hamas war spilling into Syria, which already has instability: Envoy

Amid slump in economy, Pak's petroleum division notifies hike in gas prices

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Climate Change California California wildfires

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesHalloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayAadhaar Card Data BreachBallon d'Or awardJio World PlazaBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon