Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

SpaceX's Starlink clears military tests in Arctic, paving way for contracts

The previously undisclosed testing found that StarLink to be a "reliable and high-performance communications system in the Arctic

In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan. The train of lights was actually a series of relatively low-flying satellites launched by Elon Musk's Spa

In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan. The train of lights was actually a series of relatively low-flying satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 06:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Tony Capaccio


SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service successfully completed nine months of US military tests in the Arctic, potentially clearing the way for owner Elon Musk to deepen his ties with the Pentagon in a region of growing strategic competition.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The previously undisclosed testing found that StarLink to be a “reliable and high-performance communications system in the Arctic, including on-the-move applications,” Brian Beal, principal engineer with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Integrated Capabilities Directorate, said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

The exercises, which ended in June, evaluated Starlink’s usefulness for the Pentagon’s needs, according to Beal. A SpaceX spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We tested in some very high winds and very cold temperatures,” Beal said. “That all went smoothly though. Once we got the terminals mounted securely to withstand high winds, they worked great with no issues.”

The testing suggests that Starlink has the potential to become a crucial asset in what’s becoming an increasingly important area of competition with Russia and China, which have both sought to expand their influence in the Arctic. But the region’s rough climate and remoteness limit communications through existing military satellites. 

That’s where the portable Starlink terminals come in as a possible solution. The Air Force also continues to evaluate the London-based Eutelsat OneWeb, which has a few more months of Arctic testing to go, Beal said.

The potential Arctic contracts would add to a burgeoning space portfolio for SpaceX, even as Musk has become more embroiled in controversy over his management of X, endorsement of an antisemitic post and a subsequent ad boycott. Earlier Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said SpaceX has initiated discussions about selling insider shares at a price that values the closely held company at $175 billion or more.

The test results allow for potential Space Force contracts with SpaceX issued by its Commercial Satcom Office. Starlink and OneWeb series “are now available for procurement,” said Beal. “We have made the results of the Arctic experiments available to many parties within the Air Force,” he said.

Also Read

World's largest private satellite Jupiter-3 to be launched by Falcon Heavy

Musk eager to bring satellite broadband 'Starlink' to India, Ambani resists

'73% respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom allocation'

Musk, Tata & Mittal on one side, Ambani on other for satellite spectrum

Nasa sends SpaceX Crew-7 to International Space Station for exploration

China effectively tackling air pollution while India continues to choke

Govts spying on Apple, Google users through push notifications: US senator

British American Tobacco writes down US cigarette brands, stocks fall

Israeli forces battle Hamas in southern Gaza, humanitarian concerns grow

'No, no, no': Donald Trump on ruling out abusing power if elected again


“This is good news,” said Leonor Tomero, a vice president at JA Green, a government relations firm, and a former Pentagon deputy assistant secretary. “We need faster and additional communication layers to strengthen strategic deterrence.” 

SpaceX already has 233 satellites in polar orbit, said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. There are more than 5,000 Starlink satellites overall.

Current SpaceX Pentagon business includes ongoing competitive National Security Space Launch contracts. Its Falcon Heavy rocket also has been approved to launch the nation’s most sensitive intelligence satellites. 

It’s also providing launch services and satellites for the US Space Development Agency and a competitive one-year Space Force “task order” valued at up to $70 million for commercial services. This year, SpaceX was also awarded a Pentagon contract of still undisclosed value to provide Starlink satellite communications to the Ukraine military.

In October, Army Major General Brian Eifler, commander of the new Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division, told a conference that Musk had visited his command “to explore customized technologies” that can withstand the cold. He also lauded Starlink’s potential.

In October 2020, SpaceX hired former US Northern Command chief Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who earlier that year recommended Congress approve $130 million for “Polar Communications” experiments using “systems such as” Starlink or the OneWeb constellation.

In May 2020, while still at Northcom, O’Shaughnessy recused himself from SpaceX activities, citing employment discussions. He’s now vice president for the SpaceX’s Special Projects group.
Topics : US Military SpaceX space Satellite

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 06:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon