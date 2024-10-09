Business Standard
Home / World News / SpaceX uses dominance to push rivals to use wireless via Starlink: Report

SpaceX uses dominance to push rivals to use wireless via Starlink: Report

Attorneys from a law firm met with the Justice Department's antitrust division in recent months to bring attention to these arrangements on behalf of some satellite and rocket companies

SpaceX, Elon Musk, falcon 9 rocket

Over the past few years, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has sought to expand Starlink's coverage. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SpaceX has used its dominant position as the primary rocket launcher to push satellite rivals to share wireless airwaves with its Starlink broadband internet business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
 
The Hawthorne, California-based company asked other firms, such as Kepler Communications and OneWeb, to share their wireless spectrum rights with SpaceX before they agree to launch their equipment, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Attorneys from a law firm met with the Justice Department's antitrust division in recent months to bring attention to these arrangements on behalf of some satellite and rocket companies to discuss whether SpaceX is abusing its power, the report said.
 
 
SpaceX and OneWeb Communications did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Kepler declined comment.
 
Over the past few years, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has sought to expand Starlink's coverage to reach more users worldwide.
 
Earlier this year, T-Mobile announced that SpaceX, which launches rockets on behalf of commercial and government clients, had launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites capable of beaming phone signals from space to smartphones.
 

More From This Section

Israel strike

Drone strikes another arms depot inside Russia, says Ukraine military

hurricane Milton captured from space

'Nothing short of astronomical:' Scary hurricane Milton captured from space

Nobel Prize Chemistry 2024

Google Deepmind CEO Hassabis among 3 winners of Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Cancer cells

Disparities between rich, poor nations in cancer drugs availability: Study

UK flag

UK auction house pulls Naga 'Human Skull' from online sale after outcry

US and Canadian regulators mediated a dispute between Kepler and SpaceX over spectrum sharing, an agreement of which could help Starlink gain broader access to the Canadian market, the WSJ report said.
 
On Sunday, the US Federal Communications Commission authorized SpaceX and T-Mobile to enable direct-to-cell capability on Starlink satellites , providing cellular service in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

'If Trump loses, I'm...': Elon Musk declares full support for Donald Trump

Asteroid Bennu

SpaceX to launch Europe's Hera to study asteroid surface, structure

SpaceX

SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 Nasa astronauts stuck in space

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Vietnam says Elon Musk's SpaceX has plans for $15 bn Starlink investment

Sunita Williams,Sunita,astronaut

Sunita Williams takes command of ISS as Nasa prepares rescue mission

Topics : Elon Musk SpaceX SpaceX rockets SpaceX’s launch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon