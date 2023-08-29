Confirmation

Sri Lanka to import 92 mn eggs from India to stabilise local market prices

Gunawardena said the move is a strategic measure to stabilise domestic egg prices and maintain affordability for Sri Lankan consumers

eggs

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Sri Lanka will import 92.1 million eggs from India to counter the fluctuations in its prices and make them affordable to the consumers, the Cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here on Monday, Cabinet spokesman and mass media minister Bandula Gunawardena said.
The State Trading Corporation had requested the government to allow the import of eggs from India amid concerns over shortages and market fluctuations.
Gunawardena said the move is a strategic measure to stabilise domestic egg prices and maintain affordability for Sri Lankan consumers.
Quotations have been called from three Indian companies recommended by the Department of Animal Products and Health, he said, adding that the orders are set to cover a three-month period.
Sri Lanka has been relying on eggs from India since March when the island nation faced significant egg shortages due to the forex crisis affecting the import of animal feed. In response to the crisis, a decision was made to import Indian eggs.

In March, Sri Lanka imported two million eggs from India to ensure food security in the crisis-hit island nation.
India's extension of credit lines to Sri Lanka enabled crucial food and fuel imports, thereby aiding the island nation during its economic challenges.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon