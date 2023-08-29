Envoys of Ukraine, 3 more countries present credentials to President Murmu

Envoys of four countries including Ukraine presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

"President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Estonia, Ukraine, Burkina Faso and Norway at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

Those who presented their credentials were Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine; Dr Desire Boniface Some, Ambassador of Burkina Faso; May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway and Marje Luup, Ambassador of Estonia.

Last week, President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from the envoys of six countries including Australia.

Following the ceremony, Australia's new High Commissioner to India, Philip Green said that he looks forward to increase "dosti" (friendship) between the two countries.

"I start as Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to #India. I am looking forward to advancing ties - as PM @narendramodi has said, these are based on mutual trust and respect. #dosti@SenatorWong," he had captioned the video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"It was my great honour and privilege to present credentials to Her Excellency, the President of India earlier this week and to become Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to India," he added.

Australia's High Commissioner also said that there are nearly a million people of Indian origin who now live in Australia and are a "vital" and growing link between the two countries.