Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen, CM Stalin expresses concern

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen, CM Stalin expresses concern

One boat was also taken into custody

MK Stalin,Stalin,Vote,voting,election

Further, in the past two weeks, there have been a couple of instances of attacks on fishermen at sea by unidentified persons from Sri Lanka, and this issue needs to be addressed immediately, the CM added (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for alleged maritime violation, and Chief Minister M K Stalin flagged the matter with the Centre on Saturday, seeking immediate steps for their release.
One boat was also taken into custody.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said, "I am writing to you with grave concern regarding yet another incident of apprehension of fishermen from Tamil Nadu," on Friday. The fishermen were apprehended while fishing southeast of Kodiakarai in Nagapattinam district, he said.
"I have repeatedly highlighted that such incidents are occurring at an alarming frequency. In 2024 alone, 324 fishermen and 44 boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishing community in Tamil Nadu continues to face immense hardships due to the recurrent arrests, which severely affect their means of subsistence," he said.
Further, in the past two weeks, there have been a couple of instances of attacks on fishermen at sea by unidentified persons from Sri Lanka, and this issue needs to be addressed immediately, the CM added.
"Therefore, I urge you to initiate immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all our fishermen and their fishing boats," Stalin told Jaishankar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy to enter Sri Lankan market, expand global e-scooter footprint

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka to offer visa-free entry to Indians, 34 other nations from Oct 1

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka to boost tourism, approves free tourist visas for 35 countries

maithripala sirisena, Sri Lanka ex preident

Sri Lanka ex-prez Sirisena settles compensation for Easter bombings victims

LNG (Photo: Bloomberg

Petronet LNG signs agreement with Sri Lankan govt for power generation

Topics : sri lanka navy Stalin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon