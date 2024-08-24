Business Standard
Attack at festival in German city kills 3, wounds at least 5 seriously

The city cancelled the rest of the festival after the attack. Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Duesseldorf

Knife attack

Police put the number of seriously injured at 5. The region's top security official, Herbert Reul, gave a figure of 6 as he visited the scene | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

AP Solingen (Germany)
Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

An attacker with a knife killed three people and seriously wounded at least five late on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, authorities said.
Witnesses alerted police shortly after 9:30 p.m. to an unknown perpetrator having wounded several people indiscriminately with a knife on a central square, the Fronhof. Police said the attacker was on the run, and that they so far had only very little information on the man.
They said they believe the stabbings were carried out by a lone attacker.
One of the festival organisers, Philipp Mller, appeared on stage and asked festivalgoers to go calmly; please keep your eyes open, because unfortunately the perpetrator hasn't been caught.
He said many people had been wounded by a knifeman.
At least one helicopter was seen in the air, while many police and emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights were on the road and several streets were closed off.

Police put the number of seriously injured at five. The region's top security official, Herbert Reul, gave a figure of six as he visited the scene in the early hours of Saturday.
None of us knows why the attack took place, said Reul, who is the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state.
I can't say anything about the motive now and it isn't clear who the assailant was, he also said and added that the attacker had left the scene relatively quickly.
Mayor Tim Kurzbach said in a Facebook post that this evening, we in Solingen are all in shock. We all wanted to celebrate our city's anniversary together and now have dead and wounded to lament.
It breaks my heart that an attack on our city happened, he added.
The local newspaper Solinger Tageblatt quoted Celine Derikartz, its reporter covering the festival, as saying that the atmosphere is spooky. She said a party atmosphere had turned to shock within minutes and she saw festivalgoers weeping.
The Festival of Diversity, marking the city's 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was supposed to run through Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering attractions such as live music, cabaret and acrobatics.
The city cancelled the rest of the festival after the attack. Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Duesseldorf.
There has been concern about an increase in knife violence in Germany recently.
In May, a knife attack by an Afghan immigrant on members of a group that describes itself as opposing political Islam left a police officer dead.
Germany's top security official, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, this month proposed toughening weapons laws to allow only knives with a blade measuring up to 6 centimeters (nearly 2.4 inches) to be carried in public, rather than the length of 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) which is allowed now.

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

