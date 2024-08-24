Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / 11 dead, 14 missing after heavy rainfall hits China's Liaoning province

11 dead, 14 missing after heavy rainfall hits China's Liaoning province

Currently, roads and communication networks are gradually being restored in affected areas and efforts are being made to search for the missing persons

Rain, Shimla Rains

Heavy Rain | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrential rains have left at least 11 people dead and 14 others missing in the city of Huludao, northeast China's Liaoning province which left a trail of destruction causing heavy damage to the roads and bridges amounting to $1.44 billion, official media reported on Saturday.
The latest round of heavy rainfall caused severe damage in Huludao, particularly in the city's Jianchang County and Suizhong County, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Roads, power lines, communication networks, houses and crops were badly affected. Currently, roads and communication networks are gradually being restored in affected areas and efforts are being made to search for the missing persons.
According to preliminary figures, 188,757 people in Huludao have been affected, with losses amounting to 10.3 billion yuan (about $1.44 billion).
Additionally, nine national and provincial major roads and 210 rural roads have been affected to varying degrees, with 187 bridges damaged, local officials said.
China's National Commission for Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief on Wednesday activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency response following rain-triggered floods in northeast China's Liaoning province.

More From This Section

European council president Donald Tusk, donald tusk, tusk

Doesn't have vote to liberalise Poland's abortion law, says Donald Tusk

Dhakeshwari temple, hindu temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Hindus, Muslims both protected Dhaka's ancient temple after turmoil: Priest

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley supports Trump in Taiwan, says isolationist policy unhealthy

Knife attack

Police look for man who killed 3 in knife attack in Germany's Solingen

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israel evacuation orders cram Palestinians into shrinking humanitarian zone

In recent days, parts of Liaoning province were hit by torrential rains, causing power, communication, and transportation disruptions.
In response, officials used satellite monitoring and deployed drones to ensure communication support.
Around 500 people from the China National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Team as well as 150 specialised rescue personnel and 50 units of equipment have been sent to the affected areas.
China is still in its main flood season with scattered heavy rainfall hitting both the northern and southern regions. Local governments are urged to remain vigilant and to strengthen monitoring and early-warning, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

south china sea, china, sea

Fisheries plane threatened by flares from Chinese base, says Philippines

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Taiwan detects 13 PLA aircrafts and 12 PLAN vehicles around territory

Premiumbanana tree

A banana apocalypse: World's plantations are at risk of being wiped out

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan heads to China for talks before election

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan heads to China for talks before election

China's robot makers chase Tesla in race to deliver humanoid workers

China's robot makers chase Tesla in race to deliver humanoid workers

Topics : China Floods Typhoon Heavy rain and thunderstorm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon