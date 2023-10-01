close
Suicide bomber detonates device in Turkey's capital, 2nd assailant killed

Ali Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured during the attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara

Photo: Unsplash

The attack occurred hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen following a summer recess | Photo: Unsplash

AP Ankara
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Turkiye's interior affairs minister said a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near his ministry on Sunday, while a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police.
Ali Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured during the attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
The attack occurred hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen following a summer recess.
Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.

Topics : Turkey Suicide bombing

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

