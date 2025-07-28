Monday, July 28, 2025 | 06:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Syria to hold 1st parliamentary elections since Assad's fall in September

Syria to hold 1st parliamentary elections since Assad's fall in September

The announcement of impending elections comes at a time when the country is increasingly divided in its views of the new authorities in Damascus

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad

These elections will be the first to take place under the country's new authorities after the fall of former President Bashar Assad. Image: Shutterstock

AP Damascus(Syria)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Syria will hold parliamentary elections in September, the head of a body tasked with organising the election process told state media Sunday.

Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad, chairman of the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections, told state news agency SANA that elections will take place between Sept 15 and 20. They will be the first to take place under the country's new authorities after the fall of former President Bashar Assad in a lightning rebel offensive in December.

The announcement of impending elections comes at a time when the country is increasingly divided in its views of the new authorities in Damascus after sectarian violence broke out in the southern province of Sweida earlier this month. The fighting killed hundreds of people and threatened to unravel Syria's fragile postwar transition.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bond markets, bonds, bond market

EM debt hedge funds eye safeguards as world-beating rally blooms

Donald Trump, Trump

US, EU agree trade deal, EU will see 15% tariff across the board

Thailand Cambodia military tension

Cambodia-Thailand conflict: Monks, dancers offer respite amid clashes

Donald Trump, Trump

EU-US trade agreement now hinges mostly on Donald Trump's verdict

Jerome Powell

Pressure mounts on Fed Chief Powell ahead of key GDP, jobs data release

Topics : Syria Bashar al-Assad Bashar al Assad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon