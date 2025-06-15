Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan adds China's Huawei, SMIC to export control list amid trade tensions

Taiwan adds China's Huawei, SMIC to export control list amid trade tensions

Inclusion on the strategic high-tech commodities list means Taiwanese companies will need to obtain export permits before selling goods to the respective companies

The export control entities list was last updated on Sunday. Neither Huawei nor SMIC initially commented on their inclusion.

Jun 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Taiwan's Commerce Ministry has added Chinese chipmakers Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) to its export control list, as trade and technology frictions between the self-ruled island, China and the United States increase.

Inclusion on the strategic high-tech commodities list means Taiwanese companies will need to obtain export permits before selling goods to the respective companies. Other entities on the list include organizations such as the Taliban and al-Qaeda, as well as other companies in China, Iran and elsewhere.

The export control entities list was last updated on Sunday. Neither Huawei nor SMIC initially commented on their inclusion.

 

Huawei and SMIC have both been sanctioned by the US. The two companies are producing China's most advanced homegrown artificial intelligence chips in an effort to compete with US-based Nvidia and supply Chinese tech firms with the much-needed chips amid export curbs.

Taiwan is home the world's largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), a major supplier for Nvidia.

Last November, the US ordered TSMC to halt supplies of certain advanced chips to Chinese customers as part of broader efforts to restrict China's access to cutting-edge technologies.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. The US is Taiwan's biggest unofficial ally and arms seller.

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

