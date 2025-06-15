Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal starts exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh via Indian grid

Nepal starts exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh via Indian grid

Nepal, India and Bangladesh signed a trilateral agreement on October 3, 2024 to export electricity produced by Nepal to Bangladesh via the Indian transmission line

Renewable energy re

Last year, Nepal exported electricity to Bangladesh on November 15, for a single day, as a token to implement the agreement. Representational Image

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal has begun exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line.

Nepal, India and Bangladesh signed a trilateral agreement on October 3, 2024 to export electricity produced by Nepal to Bangladesh via the Indian transmission line.

A Nepalese official said the export of electricity to Bangladesh has started from Saturday midnight.

As per the agreement, Nepal will export 40 MW of electricity from June 15 to November 15. The electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh via India's 400-kV Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line.

Last year, Nepal exported electricity to Bangladesh on November 15, for a single day, as a token to implement the agreement.

 

As per the bilateral agreement reached between Nepal and Bangladesh, Nepal will charge 6.4 US cents per unit of electricity.

Bangladesh has agreed to import electricity from Nepal for the next five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel strike

LIVE: Trump says US not involved in Israel's strikes on Iran, warns Tehran against retaliation

US China flag, US-China flag

US-China trade truce likely leaves military-use rare earth issue unresolved

Jamie Dimon

America didn't do immigration policies well: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

ac air conditioners

How your air conditioner can help power grid, rather than overloading it

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's 2024 income tops $600 mn, driven by crypto, resorts, brand deals

Topics : Nepal Bangladesh electricity sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon