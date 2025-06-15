At least 1 killed,19 injured as hot air balloons crash in central Turkey

Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Representative Image: Two hot air balloons crashed in central Turkey on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 19 injured, according to local media reports. (Photo: PTI)

AP Istanbul
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Two hot air balloons crashed in central Turkey on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 19 injured, according to local media reports.

The accident occurred near the Ihlara Valley in Aksaray province, the private Ilhas News Agency and other outlets said. It was not immediately clear why the hot air balloons crashed.

Hot air ballooning is a popular tourist activity over the rugged landscape of central Turkey, which is dotted with ancient churches hewn into cliff faces. The attractions include the fairy chimneys of Cappadocia, tall, cone-shaped rock formations created by natural erosion over thousands of years that are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

 

Video from Ilhas showed one deflated balloon, its passenger basket lying on its side, as emergency services tended to injured people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST


