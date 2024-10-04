Business Standard
Home / World News / Taiwan clears up, slowly re-opens after devastation from Typhoon Krathon

Taiwan clears up, slowly re-opens after devastation from Typhoon Krathon

Typhoons almost always hit Taiwan's mountainous and sparsely populated east coast which faces the Pacific Ocean

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Krathon, now downgraded to a tropical depression, made landfall in the southwestern port city of Kaohsiung. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Southern Taiwan worked on Friday to clear up damage from flooding and high winds after Typhoon Krathon slammed into a major port city, while most of the rest of the island resumed work and financial markets re-opened.
 
Krathon, now downgraded to a tropical depression, hit land in the southwestern city of Kaohsiung, inundating streets, blowing out the windows of some buildings and scattering debris amid record-breaking winds.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While the rest of Taiwan resumed work, the governments in Kaohsiung and neighbouring Pingtung county declared a fourth successive day off work as they scrambled to pump away floodwaters, remove fallen trees, and clear roads.
 
 
"We hope as fast as possible to resume transport, water and electricity supplies, so work and life can get back to normal," Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai told reporters.
 
The city government said it was tackling more than 2,000 trees that had fallen on roads, but reported only two injuries.
Workers used cranes to remove downed trees and traffic signs in Kaohsiung, a city and surrounds of 2.7 million people, with some roads blocked, forcing diversions of traffic and pedestrians.
 

More From This Section

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

British auto industry set to miss 2024 EV sales target, warns trade body

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Melania Trump's support for abortion rights puts her at odds with GOP

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden declines public negotiation on Israel's stance on Iranian oil sites

Stock Market, Market

Asia shares fall, oil set for weekly gains on Middle east tensions

Donald Trump, Trump

No state would be allowed to ban gasoline-powered cars if he elected: Trump

"Sandbags didn't work. The wind pressed the water in anyway," said Clark Huang, 49. "Fortunately it lasted only a couple of hours and then we started cleaning up." Engineer Tsai Ming-an was cleaning up his home after floodwaters about 20 cm (7.8 inches) high washed through the entire ground floor.

"I have never seen winds like that," said the 51-year-old.
 
"It was so bad."
 
Typhoons almost always hit Taiwan's mountainous and sparsely populated east coast which faces the Pacific Ocean, but Krathon, unusually, struck its flat west coast.
 
Nearly 100,000 households, almost all in Kaohsiung and Pingtung, still had no power on Friday, while 129,000 households in Kaohsiung lacked water supply.
 
The fire department said the death toll remained at two, both men killed on the east coast before the typhoon made landfall, with one person missing and 667 injured.
 
Taiwan re-opened its north-south high speed rail line, as well as most ordinary rail routes except for two branch lines, but disruptions to air transport continued, with cancellations of 15 international and 88 domestic flights.
 
Workers at Kaohsiung port were clearing some freight containers blown off their stacks to make sure operations went unaffected, the transport ministry said.
 
Kaohsiung airport suffered damage to two air bridges, while the airport on the outlying Orchid Island had landing aids washed away, though both remained open, the ministry added.
 
The government also said it was investigating the cause of a Pingtung hospital fire that broke out as the typhoon was bearing down, killing nine people.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 9 dead as typhoon hits island's south

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Not subordinate to China: Taiwan in response to Xi's one-China principle

China Taiwan

Taiwan urges democratic allies to stand together against China's expansion

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Weakened but still strong Typhoon Krathon hits Taiwan, two people dead

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

4,000 evacuated as typhoon bringing heavy rain heads toward Taiwan

Topics : Taiwan Typhoon Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon