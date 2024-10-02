Business Standard
Home / World News / 4,000 evacuated as typhoon bringing heavy rain heads toward Taiwan

4,000 evacuated as typhoon bringing heavy rain heads toward Taiwan

The typhoon, packing maximum sustained winds near the center of 173 kph and gusts of 209 kph, is expected to make landfall early Thursday on Taiwan's densely populated west coast

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Waves crash on the coastline in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, as Typhoon Krathon approaches to Taiwan.(Photo: PTI)

AP Kaohsiung (Taiwan)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A typhoon bringing strong winds and torrential rainfall slowly advanced Wednesday toward Taiwan, where thousands of people have been evacuated from vulnerable low-lying or mountainous terrain.

At least 93 centimeters (3 feet) of rain has fallen in the coastal Taitung County in the past four days and 29 centimeters (11.4 inches) in the major port city of Kaohsiung ahead of Typhoon Krathon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The typhoon, packing maximum sustained winds near the center of 173 kph (108 mph) and gusts of 209 kph (130 mph), is expected to make landfall early Thursday on Taiwan's densely populated west coast, according to the island's Central Weather Administration.

 

Typhoons rarely hit Taiwan's west coast, affecting instead the mountainous, eastern side of the island.

Authorities shut schools and government offices across the island and canceled all domestic flights.

In the eastern Hualien County, more than 3,000 people were evacuated from townships vulnerable to landslides. Almost 200 people in the southwestern city of Tainan and more than 800 residents of the southern Pingtung County were also evacuated.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trumps assassination attempt ahead of his returns grapples Pennsylvania

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Starmer to meet sceptical investors in attempts to woo them

Objects seen in the sky over Israel from Amman in Jordan, after Iran unleashed a drone and missile attack | Photo: REUTERS

Iran threatens to strike Israeli installations if there is retaliation

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

West Bank Palestinians risk crossing Israeli border to flee failing economy

bus fire, School bus fire

Thai police arrest driver, to identify victims of bus fire that killed 23

Before noon Wednesday, the center of the typhoon was around 130 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Kaohsiung, moving northeastward at around 8 kph (5 mph). It has been weakening and will continue to do so after landfall, the weather administration said.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai earlier warned residents against approaching areas prone to flooding and landslides near rivers, the sea and the mountains. He likened Krathon's intensity to that of Typhoon Thelma, which in 1977 devastated Kaohsiung and caused 37 deaths.

In Kaohsiung, most stores and restaurants remained closed for a second consecutive day. Shoppers emptied supermarket shelves of essentials including bread, meats and instant noodles.

Almost 40,000 troops were on standby to help with rescue efforts.

The typhoon on Monday lashed northern Philippine islands, where four people were killed and at least 5,000 were displaced, officials said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Krathon's arrival, heavy rain forecast

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Taiwan warns of storm surge from Typhoon Krathon, mobilises 40,000 troops

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Taiwan shuts schools and offices ahead of direct hit from powerful typhoon

US flag, US, united states

US boosts Taiwan's defence with largest-ever $567 million military aid

Typhoon Goni

Intensifying Typhoon Krathon forecast to hit Taiwan's populated west coast

Topics : Taiwan Typhoon storm heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon