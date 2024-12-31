Business Standard

Taiwan detects 5 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels near its shores

According to the MND, three of the five PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)

Meanwhile MND on Monday reported the detection of 23 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels near the island, with 16 aircraft crossing the median line and entering Taiwan's airspace | file image

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported detecting five Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating near Taiwan.

According to the MND, three of the five PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post shared on X, the MND said, "5 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Meanwhile MND on Monday reported the detection of 23 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels near the island, with 16 aircraft crossing the median line and entering Taiwan's airspace,

In a post on X, the MND said, "23 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

China Taiwan

Military activity was also reported on Sunday when five Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels were around its territory.

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence took to X to share the opening of the New Barracks of the ROC Armed Force Army Airborne Training Center. It noted that with next-generation training methods and gear, the base would equip the army paratroopers and special warfare warriors to enhance their combat capabilities.

Recently, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte also criticised China's stance.

He said, "We need to be clear-eyed about China's ambitions. China is substantially building up its forces, including its nuclear weapons - with no transparency and no limitations. From 200 warheads in 2020, China is expected to have more than 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030.

Its space-launch investments are skyrocketing. China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to our critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple our societies.

"The Taiwan Strait remains a focal point of heightened tensions, with Taiwanese officials repeatedly condemning the increase in Chinese military operations as a direct threat to the island's sovereignty and regional peace. However, China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China military aircraft

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

