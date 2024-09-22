Business Standard
Home / World News / Taiwan detects 6 PLA aircrafts and 6 PLAN vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 6 PLA aircrafts and 6 PLAN vessels around territory

Five of the seven PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the northern and central areas of the country's ADIZ

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating near Taiwan, according to a report by Taiwan News (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected six Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.
According to the MND, three of the six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the northern and central areas of the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "6 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
 
In response, Taiwan dispatched aircraft and naval vessels, along with coastal-based missile systems, to monitor PLA activities.
Earlier on Saturday, the MND said that it detected seven Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Friday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday.
Five of the seven PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the northern and central areas of the country's ADIZ.

More From This Section

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Dissanayaka leads in Sri Lanka's presidential vote defeating Premsada

United Nations Security Council

'Will reform UNSC to make it more inclusive, democratic, accountable': Quad

Quad leaders

Quad leaders' concerned about intimidating maneuvers in South China Sea

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

China testing Indo-Pacific region at turbulent time: Biden to Quad leaders

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris to skip Al Smith dinner, traditional event for major prez candidates

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has increased its military operations near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises around the island.
Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating near Taiwan, according to a report by Taiwan News.
Gray zone tactics are considered "a series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempt to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."
Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949; however, China views Taiwan as part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

White House

US senators bill aims to support Taiwan, counter Chinese influence

Lebanon blast

Taiwan, Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon, probe underway

Pager

Taiwan questions head of pager firm linked to recent Hezbollah blasts

China Taiwan

Taiwan denounces China for suspending tariff exemptions on farm goods

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 10 vessels near territory

Topics : Taiwan China aircrafts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon