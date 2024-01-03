Sensex (    %)
                        
Taiwan reports China sent 4 suspected spy balloons over the island

The reported incursions on Tuesday come as China has been upping its threat to use force to annex the self-governing republic

China

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Taipei (Taiwan)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that China sent four balloons over the island, three of which passed near to a key air force base.
The reported incursions on Tuesday come as China has been upping its threat to use force to annex the self-governing republic.
Taiwan is holding elections for its president and legislature on January 13, and China has used its military, diplomatic and economic power to influence voters to back candidates favouring unification between the sides.
Despite that, the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party is leading in most polls, reaffirming the electorate's backing for the status of de-facto independence from mainland China.
China regularly sends navy ships and warplanes to waters and airspace close to Taiwan, and its use of balloons to collect intelligence could be a new stage in its campaign of intimidation against the island.
The Defence Ministry said three of the balloons passed from east to west, close to the Ching-Chuan-Kang air base, home to much of the Taiwanese air wings dedicated to defending the island against China's military threat.
The fourth passed north of the port of Keelung, which services Taiwan's crucial trade relations with Japan, a treaty partner with the US.
A Chinese balloon shot down by the US after transferring North America last February was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.
A fleet of balloons operates under the direction of the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of China's ruling Communist Party, and is used specifically for spying, outfitted with high-tech equipment designed to gather sensitive information from targets across the globe, the US said. Similar balloons have sailed over five continents, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China Spying military

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

