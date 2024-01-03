Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bangladesh's forex stands at $17.20 bn, short of IMF's relaxed target

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper said, Even though most of the country's banks are in a dollar crunch, Bangladesh Bank has collected dollars from various banks to maintain reserves as per IMF conditions

forex

Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 17.20 billion at the end of December 2023, falling short of the relaxed target of a minimum of USD 17.78 billion set by the IMF, according to media reports here on Wednesday.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a USD 4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh in January last year and fixed a minimum Forex Reserve, also called the Net International Reserve (NIR) of USD 26.81 billion by December 2023 end. However, that target was later relaxed to USD 17.78 billion, USD 19.27 billion for March and USD 20.11 billion for June, The Daily Star newspaper reported quoting the IMF document.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
We set a target to keep an NIR of more than USD 17 billion till December 31 and we fulfilled the goal because the NIR stood at USD 17.20 billion on Sunday (December 31), the daily quoted Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque as saying.
Our net reserve is close to the IMF target and this is not mandatory to fulfill the goal, Haque added.
Pointing out that the forex reserve increased in December 2023 compared to November 2023, an economist said, Bangladesh would have to maintain the momentum in the coming months to secure the remaining instalments from the IMF.
Leading Bengali daily, Prothom Alo, quoted sources at the Bangladesh Bank and reported an even lesser NIR of USD 16.75 billion and said, Prior to the December shortfall, the Bangladesh Bank had also faced a failure in September. Subsequently, the IMF revised the amount following a request from the Bangladesh side. However, the authorities were unable to retain that reduced amount at the end of December as well.
Referring to the January 7 general elections, the daily further reported that the Bangladesh side informed the IMF that meeting the targets of reserve and tax revenue will be possible after the parliamentary elections, which, it said, prompted the global lender to relax the loan conditions.

Also Read

Cambodian template for Bangladesh elections

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

AUS vs BAN highlights: Australia register 7th consecutive win in World Cup

Forex reserves increase by $1.153 bn to $585.895 bn, shows RBI data

Perihelion Day 2024: All you need to know about the astronomical event

Elon Musk announces launch of 'Starlink Direct-to-Phone' satellites

Japan plane crash: Transport officials begin on-site probe on Tokyo runway

India registered 930,000 cancer deaths, second highest in Asia: Lancet

South Korean police raid house of suspect who stabbed opposition leader Lee

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper said, Even though most of the country's banks are in a dollar crunch, Bangladesh Bank has collected dollars from various banks to maintain reserves as per IMF conditions.
In addition to import control, Bangladesh Bank has succeeded in preserving reserves as a result of multi-faceted activities to encourage a sending of remittances through banking channels, continued growth of export income, and quick loan disbursement from the IMF, it said even as it maintained that the IMF target was USD 17.48, which the country's central bank exceeded.
Bangladesh had received the second instalment from the IMF in October 2023 after it had met all but two conditions set by the Washington-based lender, the Dhaka Tribune said, adding, that during a review meeting then, the IMF team had found that Bangladesh had not achieved the reserve and revenue collection targets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Forex reserves IMF IMF and World Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon