Elon Musk announces launch of 'Starlink Direct-to-Phone' satellites

Elon Musk has announced the launch of Starlink Direct-to-Phone satellites.
Musk shared a video on X on Wednesday and wrote, "First launch of Starlink Direct-to-Phone satellites."
Musk also reshared the 'SpaceX' post and wrote, "This will allow for mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth. Note, this only supports 7 MB per beam and the beams are very big, so while this is a great solution for locations with no cellular connectivity, it is not meaningfully competitive with existing terrestrial cellular networks."
Falcon 9 launches 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California, including six with Direct to Cell capabilities → https://t.co/FgiJ7LOYdK pic.twitter.com/IKBkTSB63C— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 3, 2024
"The six @Starlink satellites on this mission with direct-to-cell capability will further global connectivity and help to eliminate dead zones - http://direct.starlink.com," SpaceX's post read.
The six @Starlink satellites on this mission with Direct to Cell capability will further global connectivity and help to eliminate dead zones → https://t.co/FgiJ7LOYdK pic.twitter.com/zFy7SrpsYs— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 3, 2024
Starlink Direct-to-Phone satellites will provide mobile phone access anywhere on Earth and also a solution for areas without cellular coverage.
The major goal of the first-ever direct-to-cell satellite by Musk's company is to give people high-speed network access in remote and rural locations where other networks have issues.
Internet access and cell phone service are expected to be quicker and more dependable. Starlink is a satellite network developed by Musk's space flight company SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote and interior locations.
