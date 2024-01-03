Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Perihelion Day 2024: All you need to know about the astronomical event

Perihelion Day happens toward the beginning of January. This celestial event isn't simply a fascinating fact for stargazers and researchers; it also affects our planet and its environment

Perihelion Day 2024

Perihelion Day 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Earth and the Sun take part in a consistent celestial dance as the planet rotates around its star. On January 3, the earth will go through a profound astronomical event as it arrives at the nearest point to the Sun.
The astronomical event is known as Perihelion Day when earth arrives at its nearest point to the Sun during its yearly elliptical circle. This celestial event isn't simply a fascinating reality for stargazers and researchers; It has significant effects on the environment and our planet.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Perihelion: Insight

Perihelion, derived from the Greek words "peri" (close) and "helios" (sun), happens once in a year, ordinarily around January 3. Earth is approximately 3% closer to the Sun than usual on this day, at a distance of 147 million kilometres.
This closeness appears differently in relation to Aphelion, the point in Earth's orbit where it is farthest from the Sun, which occurs around July 4 every year. 

Relation between the Sun and Perihilion

Perihelion occurs because of the way Earth's orbit is designed. As opposed to well known belief, our planet doesn't revolve around the Sun in a circle, however, it follows an elliptical way.
This implies there are times when we are nearer to or farther from our star. The phenomenon was made sense of by Johannes Kepler's laws of planetary motion, which portray how planets cover equivalent areas in equivalent times, moving quicker when they are closer to the Sun and more slow when they are farther away.
This event does not in any way result in the Northern Hemisphere's hottest months, despite being closer to the Sun at Perihelion. Instead, the seasons are set in motion by the axial tilt of Earth, not by how far the planet is from the sun. 
When Perihelion occurs in the winter in the Northern Hemisphere, this region of the globe is tilted away from the Sun, resulting in cooler temperatures despite a slight increase in solar radiation.

How does Perihelion affect us?

The length of the seasons is indeed influenced by perihelion. Due to the increased speed at which the Earth orbits the Sun during this time, the Northern Hemisphere experiences a winter that is nearly five days shorter than the summer. This likewise implies that the Southern Hemisphere takes part in a somewhat longer summer season.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Who was Lee Sun-kyun? Parasite actor found dead in a car in Seoul

Supermoon 2023: How does this blue supermoon impact zodiac signs?

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Elon Musk announces launch of 'Starlink Direct-to-Phone' satellites

Japan plane crash: Transport officials begin on-site probe on Tokyo runway

India registered 930,000 cancer deaths, second highest in Asia: Lancet

South Korean police raid house of suspect who stabbed opposition leader Lee

In public domain, early Mickey Mouse version will star in horror movies

Besides, the expanded solar radiation at Perihelion, around 7 per cent more extreme than at Aphelion, can influence weather conditions and add to unpretentious climatic variations. While these progressions are usually not distinguishable to us, they are important for the natural mechanisms that keep up with Earth's balance.

Topics : Solar system Universe Earth Sun

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon