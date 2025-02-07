Business Standard

Taiwan reports rise in Chinese activity with aircraft, vessels near island

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment

China Taiwan

This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses | File image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday reported detecting nine Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels, and two official ships around the island as of 6 AM (UTC+8).

In a post on X, the MND also stated that six PRC balloons were detected during the same period.

The ministry further noted that nine of the detected aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"9 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. 6 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe."

 

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment.

This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and the mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China military aircraft

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

