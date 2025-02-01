Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan detects one Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects one Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels near its territory

On Friday, Taiwan MND detected seven Chinese aircraft and five naval vessels in its territory around the island

China Taiwan

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated that it detected one Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels around the island as of 6 am (UTC+8) on Saturday.

In a post on X, Taiwan MND said, " 1 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Friday, Taiwan MND detected seven Chinese aircraft and five naval vessels in its territory around the island.

"7 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and Southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

 

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment.

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan's MND detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels around its territory

Donald Trump, Trump

Responding to Trump tariff threat, Taiwan says chip business is 'win-win'

China Taiwan

Taiwan sees increase in Chinese incursions around its territory: MND

China Taiwan

Taiwan MND detects 35 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan activates backup comm for Matsu Islands after undersea cable glitch

This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and the mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings. Both types of equipment are strong indications that China is serious about one day invading Taiwan.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally.

Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Colleges around US navigate President Trump's DEI crackdown with caution

Myanmar flag

Peace prospects look bleak in Myanmar as civil war rages; tensions remain

Jamie Harrison, Democrat chair

Democrats look to elect new leader as party struggles to repair brand

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

No White House stay for Musk. He's crashing at a DC govt office instead

DeepSeek

India leads the world in DeepSeek AI app downloads, setting records

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese army Chinese navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsPrayagraj Airfares 50% Drop
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon