Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Future looks dire for UN Palestinian refugee agency amid ban: UNRWA chief

Future looks dire for UN Palestinian refugee agency amid ban: UNRWA chief

Lazzarini called the loss of US support a challenge, as UNRWA is also likely to face increased pressure from the United States under the new Trump administration

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA chief

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA chief | Image: X

AP Beirut
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Thursday that while an Israeli ban has not yet forced the agency to cease operations, it faces an existential threat in the long run.

I have been very clear that despite all the obstacles and the pressure the agency is under, our objective is to stay and deliver until we are prevented to do so, Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the UN Relief and Works Agency, also known as UNRWA, said in an interview with The Associated Press during a visit to Beirut.

Israel last week formally banned UNRWA from operating on its territory. As a result, Lazzarini said, international staff have had to leave East Jerusalem because their visas expired, but in Gaza and the West Bank there has been no immediate impact on operations.

 

Even in East Jerusalem, he said, health care and other services provided by UNRWA "are continuing, though not necessarily at the same scope it used to be."

UNRWA is also likely to face increased pressure from the United States under the new Trump administration.

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Need early reform of key multilateral bodies, including UNSC: Prez Murmu

United Nations

India experienced remarkable transformation in last decade: UNGA Prez Yang

United Nations

UNSC CTC agrees on guiding principles, takes forward Delhi Declaration vows

Antonio Guterres

World Economic Forum: Leaders call for action on AI, regional reforms

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden's UN envoy says rivals will fill vacuum if Trump abandons leadership

US President Donald Trump in recent days proposed permanently resettling the approximately 2 million Palestinians in Gaza in neighboring Arab countries and suggested the United States taking long-term control of Gaza.

Lazzarini called the proposal totally unrealistic, adding, We are talking about forced displacement. Forced displacement is a crime, an international crime. It's ethnic cleansing.

Trump announced Tuesday that Washington will not resume funding for UNRWA which had already been halted since January 2024 when the Biden administration stopped it following accusations by Israel that UNRWA staffers in Gaza took part in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

Israel had alleged that 19 out of UNRWA's approximately 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in the attack. UNRWA said it fired nine staffers after an internal UN investigation concluded that they could have been involved, although the evidence was not authenticated and corroborated.

While several other donor countries also suspended funding at the time, all but the US decided to resume funding.

Lazzarini called the loss of US support a challenge, but said the agency is appealing to Gulf Arab countries and other donors to increase their contributions. He described his agency as the target of a massive disinformation campaign with a politically motivated objective of dismantling it.

UNRWA's opponents believe the agency has prolonged the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by giving refugee status to the descendants of Palestinian refugees who fled or were forced from their homes in what is now Israel in 1948, thus maintaining for them, in theory, the right of return.

Lazzarini said those who think that UNRWA can simply be dissolved and its responsibilities handed over to other institutions are mistaken.

UNRWA provides aid and services including health and education to some 2.5 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, as well as 3 million more in Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. Since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023, it has been the main lifeline for a population reliant on humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Lazzarini said that while replaceable by a functioning public institution, UNRWA provides essential public services that no other UN agency offers on such a scale. It has served as a substitute in the absence of the state for the Palestinian refugees, he said. He argued that the only way to end the agency's mandate is as part of a political process resulting in a Palestinian state alongside Israel, so that at the end of this process, the agency can hand over its services to an empowered Palestinian institution.

The alternative, he said, is to let the agency implode and abruptly end its activities, which would mean additional suffering for one of the most destitute populations in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Justice dept ends task force aimed at seizing Russian oligarchs' assets

plane crash

Trump blames 'obsolete' air traffic control system for collision near DC

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs order imposing sanctions on ICC over investigations of Israel

Donald Trump, Trump

As Trump pushes limits of his presidential power, the courts push back

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Democratic AGs challenge Musk's staff access to Americans' personal data

Topics : United Nations Palestinian refugees Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket TodayVirat Kohli Injury UpdateRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon